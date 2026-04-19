Grenada sends six doctors abroad for specialist training

Grenada with its focus on the long term public healthcare sector, has taken the initiative to send six medical practitioners to Guyana and Jamaica to pursue further training. This training is scheduled to take place under a government funded scholarship programme valued at EC$2 million.

The six medical practitioners will leave for Guyana and Jamaica in the near future. The training areas include obstetrics and gynaecology, psychiatry, radiology, internal medicine, pathology and ear, nose and throat.

Although, with this development the country will have to face a short term loss, as the medical system is already strained. Now, with this loss, the attention of the government has turned towards how the current services will be maintained in the country.

In response eighteen healthcare workers are undergoing specialised training in Grenada for emergency response.

This announcement was made by Health Minister Philip Telesford during the post Cabinet briefing in St, George’s on Wednesday, 15th April, 2026. The minister said, “The training is going to be specialisation in the following areas: obstetrics and gynaecology, psychiatry, radiology, internal medicine and ear, nose and throat, as well as pathology, and these 6 doctors will be leaving soon.”

Earlier when the medical practitioners went to study abroad then they were required to resign from their post before leaving. This resignation led them to reapply for the position, which resulted in delays and uncertainty.

To address this issue, the Health Minister mentioned that the government is taking initiative to curb this long standing issue affecting doctors who seek specialist training. He said that the government is aiming to regularize the doctors’ continued service. He also said, “Their basic pay will continue, and we are funding 100% of their tuition.”

Further, the Health Minister mentioned that, “We are trying to develop that particular unit to have a proper response mechanism in place for emergencies and to be able to treat the amount of time that people have to wait when they come into the emergency unit.”