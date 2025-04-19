Grenada announces 12-member squad for 38th CARIFTA Aquatic Swimming Championship

The GASA revealed the team selected to represent Grenada at the upcoming CARIFTA Aquatic Swimming Championship, highlighting a balanced lineup of six girls and six boys, ages 11 to 17.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association has announced a 12-member national swimming team, selected to represent the island at the upcoming 38th CARIFTA Aquatic Swimming Championship. Event scheduled to take place from 19th to 22nd April, 2025, is a great opportunity for all the athletes to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform.

Sharing the list of athletes selected to represent Grenada at the upcoming CARIFTA Aquatic Swimming Championship, the GASA noted that their team features a balanced lineup of six girls and six boys, ranging in age from 11 to 17. They noted that their team includes a strong blend of experienced and emerging talent, who are all set to represent their nation with utmost pride and determination.

The Association also emphasised on the 38thCARIFTA Aquatic Swimming Championship, describing it as a great platform for the swimmers to learn from and compete against the top athletes in the Caribbean region.

Swimmers selected to represent Grenada at 38th CARIFTA Aquatic Swimming Championship

The female contingent includes:

· Glenes Angeliner Jackson-Bain

· Keira Cawich

· Tilly Collymore

· Sara Dowden

· Kristin Gresham

· Zeia Ollivierre

The male contingent includes:

· Ethan Chu Fook

· Jacob Collymore

· Patrick Dowden

· Jaaziel Francis

· Ethan Gunpot

· Kaleb Williams

Shedding light on all these athletes, the GASA noted that the 38th edition marks the CARIFTA debut for five swimmers, including, Keira Cawich, Ethan Chu Fook, Patrick Dowden, Ethan Gunpot and Kaleb Williams. Among the squad selected are two internationally experienced swimmers including, Sara Dowden and Tilly Collymore, both based overseas.

Notably, both these athletes have previously competed at events such as the Commonwealth Aquatic Championships and the Junior and Senior World Championships, and they have also been the past CARIFTA medallists. In addition to their participation in the pool events, the sibling duo Tilly and Jacob Collymore will also represent Grenada in the CARIFTA Open Water Competition.

Emphasising on their participation, the Grenada Amateur Swimming Association extended its heartfelt congratulations to the team members. They also expressed gratitude to coaches, their parents and the supporters who have played a vital role in the development of all these participants.

38th CARIFTA Aquatic Championships 2025

The CARIFTA Aquatics Championship is an international age-group competition. It is known for bringing athletes from across the Caribbean region together to compete in various aquatic disciplines. The participants will compete across various distances in butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle.