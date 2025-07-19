Emmy Nominations 2025: ‘Severance’ leads as TV’s Best Shine Ahead of September Awards
Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 2025 Emmys, with ‘Severance’ topping the list at 24 nominations.
19th of July 2025
Los Angeles: The nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, offering a great mix of new talent and return of fan favorites in the drama, comedy and limited series categories. This year’s event which is scheduled to take place on September 12, 2025, offers a tribute to TV’s adaptability, creativity, and cultural relevance in a very transformable world, which is now heavily dominated by streaming platforms and genre lines becoming increasingly blurred.
This year’s Emmy Awards will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. TV Drama “Severance” is the most nominated show of the year in 24 categories, followed closely behind by HBO’s “The Penguin” which secured 24 nominations. “The Studio” has secured its positions in 23 categories, along with “The White Lotus”.
77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Nominations
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Outstanding Television Movie
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody, ‘Nobody Wants This’
- Seth Rogen, ‘The Studio’
- Jason Segel, ‘Shrinking’
- Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Uzo Aduba, ‘The Residence’
- Kristen Bell, ‘Nobody Wants This’
- Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’
- Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’
