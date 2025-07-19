Emmy Nominations 2025: ‘Severance’ leads as TV’s Best Shine Ahead of September Awards

Los Angeles: The nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, offering a great mix of new talent and return of fan favorites in the drama, comedy and limited series categories. This year’s event which is scheduled to take place on September 12, 2025, offers a tribute to TV’s adaptability, creativity, and cultural relevance in a very transformable world, which is now heavily dominated by streaming platforms and genre lines becoming increasingly blurred.

This year’s Emmy Awards will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. TV Drama “Severance” is the most nominated show of the year in 24 categories, followed closely behind by HBO’s “The Penguin” which secured 24 nominations. “The Studio” has secured its positions in 23 categories, along with “The White Lotus”.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Nominations

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, ‘Nobody Wants This’

Seth Rogen, ‘The Studio’

Jason Segel, ‘Shrinking’

Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series