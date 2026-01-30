Dominica’s SunRise Carnival to take place on February 13, 2026

SunRise will be accompanied by other events on February 13, including Prime Breakfast Carnival Edition, Welcome to Paradise (Ecstasy Mas), and Drift – The Barge Boat Party.

Dominica: The island’s one of the most awaited carnivals, SunRise, will be held on February 13, 2026, from 11 pm to 9 am. The carnival is a part of Mas Dominik and represents the culture of Dominica, while also promoting its tradition, cuisine, and music on an international level.

SunRise is open to the residents of Dominica and for people from across the world. It represents the true spirit of the carnival of Dominica, Real Mas / Mas Dominik. The carnival provides a thrilling experience with live music, costumes, and the high energy of the crowd.

Tickets for the carnival can be purchased at the Discover Dominica Office from January 30, starting from 10 am. Event organizers shared that there will be two options when purchasing tickets - VIP Tickets: 350 dollars and Regular Tickets: 200 dollars. These will be available for a limited time only.

SunRise will not be the only event that will be hosted on February 13. It will be accompanied by Prime Breakfast Carnival Edition; Welcome to Paradise (Ecstasy Mas); and Drift – The Barge Boat Party.

Mas Dominik 2026

Mas Dominik started with a national parade on Saturday, January 10, 2026 and is the most popular Dominica carnival, as it attracts thousands of tourists both regionally and internationally. This carnival was first observed in the 1700s and is a unique blend of African and French cultures.

Friday, January 30: Miss OECS Pageant

Saturday, January 31: Calypso Semi-Finals; St Joseph Village Carnival

