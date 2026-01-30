Dominica’s SunRise Carnival to take place on February 13, 2026
SunRise will be accompanied by other events on February 13, including Prime Breakfast Carnival Edition, Welcome to Paradise (Ecstasy Mas), and Drift – The Barge Boat Party.
Dominica: The island’s one of the most awaited carnivals, SunRise, will be held on February 13, 2026, from 11 pm to 9 am. The carnival is a part of Mas Dominik and represents the culture of Dominica, while also promoting its tradition, cuisine, and music on an international level.
SunRise is open to the residents of Dominica and for people from across the world. It represents the true spirit of the carnival of Dominica, Real Mas / Mas Dominik. The carnival provides a thrilling experience with live music, costumes, and the high energy of the crowd.
Tickets for the carnival can be purchased at the Discover Dominica Office from January 30, starting from 10 am. Event organizers shared that there will be two options when purchasing tickets - VIP Tickets: 350 dollars and Regular Tickets: 200 dollars. These will be available for a limited time only.
SunRise will not be the only event that will be hosted on February 13. It will be accompanied by Prime Breakfast Carnival Edition; Welcome to Paradise (Ecstasy Mas); and Drift – The Barge Boat Party.
Mas Dominik 2026
Mas Dominik started with a national parade on Saturday, January 10, 2026 and is the most popular Dominica carnival, as it attracts thousands of tourists both regionally and internationally. This carnival was first observed in the 1700s and is a unique blend of African and French cultures.
January 2026
- Friday, January 30: Miss OECS Pageant
- Saturday, January 31: Calypso Semi-Finals; St Joseph Village Carnival
February 2026
- Sunday, February 1: Carnival Princess Show
- Thursday, February 5: Mas Jamboree (DSC); ROTB Carnival Edition
- Friday, February 6: Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch; LCD – Coolé Fete Neon
- Saturday, February 7: Marigot Village Carnival; Mahaut Village Carnival
- Sunday, February 8: Wine Down; Miss Teen Dominica
- Tuesday, February 10: Bouyon Day, Streets of Roseau
- Wednesday, February 11: Hall of Fame, The Road Icons
- Thursday, February 12: ROTB Carnival Edition; Fantacy Fitness Fusion; Carnival Gopwell; Miss Dominica Pageant
- Friday, February 13: SunRise; Prime Breakfast Carnival Edition; Welcome to Paradise (Ecstasy Mas); Drift – The Barge Boat Party
- Saturday, February 14: Brunch'D – All Inclusive; Calypso Finals; Bord La Mer; Viva La Carnival
- Sunday, February 15: Colihaut Dimanche Gras; Opulence; Bouyon For Breakfast; Pinkkin Hawaiian Fiesta; The Rotary Souse & Punch; Kiddies Carnival
- Monday, February 16: Chromos Jouvert; Immortals; More Powder 7.0; Lumi-Nation
- Monday, February 16: Carnival Monday Street Parade: Youth Mas (School Bands); Revel Carnival T-Shirt; Band Mega Monday – TK International; Lumi-Nite; KluBird Traditional Monday
- Tuesday, February 17: Carnival Tuesday Street Parade: Pretty Mas (Winners Parade, Thunderbirds, Ecstasy Mas, Hysteria Mas, Fantacy Tribe, Pulse Experience)
- Tuesday, February 17: Traditional Mas (Traditional Parade, Old Time Sake (Ole Mas Band), AfriKulture Stilt Walkers)
- Wednesday, February 18: Tewé Vaval (Dublancc/Bioche); Tewé Vaval (Kalinago Territory); Kiss The Sky
- Thursday, February 19: ROTB Carnival Edition
- Friday, February 20: Malkase 6.0
- Thursday, February 26: ROTB Carnival Edition
