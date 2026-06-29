Dominica’s future lies in energy, technology and economic diversification: PM Skerrit

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit said that Dominica’s future development depends on three key pillars - geothermal energy, digital transformation, and economic diversification.



Speaking at a Dominica Labour Party meeting in Roseau North, PM Skerrit said that the country must prepare for rapid changes in the world by focusing on initiatives that will strengthen the economy and create new opportunities for citizens.

Focus on Economic Diversification

Prime Minister Skerrit identified economic diversification as a main part of Labour’s vision for the future of Dominica. He said that this will help reduce reliance on a single sector and diversify the economy by supporting major national projects and creating more sustainable opportunities across different sectors.





According to him, these initiatives will also benefit businesses, workers, farmers, taxi operators, hotel owners, fishermen, entrepreneurs, and young people from every part of Dominica.

“It is about creating opportunities for businesses, workers, farmers, taxi operators, hoteliers, fishermen and entrepreneurs,” said PM Skerrit.

Geothermal Energy to Drive Growth

The leader of the Dominica Labour Party also said that geothermal energy plays an important role in the nation’s development. He said that this project is about more than just producing electricity.



“Geothermal energy is not simply about electricity. It's about making Dominica more competitive and creating the conditions for investment and job creation,” further noted PM Skerrit.



A new 10 megawatt geothermal power plant has been established in Laudat to provide communities across Dominica with clean and affordable electricity. This facility can meet over 60% of the island’s current domestic electricity needs.

Digital Transformation Creating New Opportunities

Another major area highlighted by PM Skerrit was digital transformation. He said that the transition towards a more digital economy is required for Dominican businesses to grow both regionally and internationally.



“The digital transformation of our economy is not a slogan. It is about ensuring that Dominican businesses and Dominican talent can compete in a global marketplace,” said the Prime Minister of Dominica.