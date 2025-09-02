Dominica’s Coleridge “Ridge” Bell wins Best Bouyon Artist at 2025 Caribbean Music Awards for second time

This victory marks a major milestone for Ridge, reflecting his steady growth and dedication to the bouyon music genre over the years.

2nd of September 2025

Dominica: Local artist, Coleridge Bell, popularly known as Ridge, has won the award for Best Bouyon Artist for the second time at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards. The event which took place at Kings Theatre in New York on August 29, also featured some of the region’s best talent.

This win is a major milestone for Ridge, who has been building his career in the bouyon genre over the years. The artist began his musical journey in Dominica in late 1980s and presented a blend of soca, cadence-lypso, and other Caribbean rhythms. Ridge has not only gained popularity in Dominica, but across the wider Caribbean region and beyond. 


A proud moment for Dominica

At the ceremony, Ridge thanked his supporters, his team, and the fans who continue to support bouyon music. He also posted the trophy on his official Facebook account which read, “Imma just rest this here. Will address the public tomorrow I tired I going to bed!”

The Caribbean Music Awards presented a large variety of genres which included reggae, soca, dancehall, and zouk. Ridge’s achievement stood out as a very proud moment for Dominica, where bouyon is considered as a main element of its culture. 

Many Dominicans turned to social media to share their excitement and to congratulate Ridge on his victory. One of his fans wrote on Facebook, “Congratulations Ridge you are Top on the Bridge Keep it up. More blessings.”

Ridge’s recent success and recognition is due to his high energy tracks and catchy rhythms which he brings to both the local and international stage. His performances show the liveliness of Dominican culture and the talent of the upcoming younger generation of artists.

LittleBoy, Quan & Tilla G from Dominica also won the Soca Collaboration of the Year award at the Caribbean Music Awards 2025 for their hit song, “Someone Else.

