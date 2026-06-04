Dominica unveils Climate Resilience Project to support farmers and communities

Speaking at the launch on June 3, Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit described the initiative as a significant investment in the country's people and long-term resilience.

Dominica: The government of Dominica has launched a major climate resilience project called the Dominica Community Resilience Enhancement Project (DOMCREP) to improve disaster resilience and support climate-smart agriculture.

The EC$70.2 million project is funded by Green Climate Fund. It will help vulnerable communities by improving agriculture, water supply, and disaster preparedness across the country.

The government said eight communities will benefit directly from this project. These include Campbell, Colihaut, Coulibistrie, Pichelin, Bagatelle, Good Hope, Petite Soufriere and San Sauveur.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit spoke at the launch ceremony on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. He said that the project is an important investment in the people of Dominica.

“This project is a $70 million investment that will go directly to the people in those communities. More than 50% of that $70 million will go towards agriculture and agro processing and ensuring that women in particular are highlighted in a dramatic way in the access to the opportunities. And so it’s important for us in the communities to prepare ourselves for these investments,” said PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

The Dominica Community Resilience Enhancement Project (DOMCREP) will support more than 520 farmers and agro-processors through climate-smart technologies, irrigation systems, and greenhouse infrastructure. This will increase agricultural output and reduce the effects of severe weather conditions.

The Executive Director of the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, Dr. Colin Young, also highlighted the importance of this project. “When we invest in a farmer’s ability to adapt, we invest in a family’s food security and a community’s economic future,” he said.

Dr. Young further stated that DOMCREP will strengthen early warning systems, upgrade emergency shelters, and support disaster preparedness. “The project will contribute to greater water security through a 30 percent increase in communal water storage capacity in rural districts and will support more inclusive economic opportunities through its matching grant programme, with at least 40 percent of grants awarded to female-led enterprises,” he added.

Dominica’s Minister of Agriculture Roland Royer welcomed the launch of the programme. He said, “The launch of DOMCREP today, represents that vision, represents that partnership and represents our continued commitment to ensuring that the people who continue feeding this nation are given every opportunity to adapt to changing conditions and to succeed despite them.”

The launch of the Dominica Community Resilience Enhancement Project also comes just in time with the beginning of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 till November 30.