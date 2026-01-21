Dominica to welcome 16 Cruise Ships and over 27,500 visitors from January 19–26

These vessels will bring along a total of 27,570 passengers, who can explore the island’s natural beaches, lush rainforests, local cuisines, and experience Dominica’s warm hospitality and culture for one entire day.

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism unveiled the cruise weekly schedule from January 19 to January 26, 2026. Dominica will welcome a total of 16 cruise ships, including - MV Celebrity Ascent, MV Marella Explorer, MV Enchanted Princess, MV Ventura, MV Silver Shadow, MV Aidasol, MV Grand Princess, SY Sea Cloud, SY Sea Cloud Spirit, MV Brilliance of the Seas, MV Viking Sea, MV Queen Victoria, MV Aidaperla, MS Insignia, MV Royal Clipper, and MV Star Flyer.

These vessels will bring along a total of 27,570 passengers, who can explore the island’s natural beaches, lush rainforests, local cuisines, and experience Dominica’s warm hospitality and culture for one entire day. This will boost tourism and benefit local businesses, including hotel owners, tour guides, taxi operators, street vendors, craft and souvenir stores, and restaurants.

Cruise Weekly Schedule (January 19 to January 26, 2026)

January 19, 2026

MV Celebrity Ascent

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

3,260 passengers

MV Marella Explorer

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

2,253 passengers

January 20, 2026

MV Enchanted Princess

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

3,560 passengers

January 21, 2026

MV Ventura

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

7:00 AM – 6:00 PM

2,500 passengers

MV Silver Shadow

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

540 passengers

January 22, 2026

MV Aidasol

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

6:00 AM – 8:00 PM

2,686 passengers

MV Grand Princess

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

2,600 passengers

SY Sea Cloud

Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

94 passengers

SY Sea Cloud Spirit

Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

94 passengers

January 23, 2026

MV Brilliance of the Seas

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

2,543 passengers

MV Viking Sea

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

1,000 passengers

January 24, 2026

MV Queen Victoria

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

2,061 passengers

January 25, 2026

MV Aidaperla

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

8:00 AM – 10:00 PM

3,256 passengers

MS Insignia

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

777 passengers

January 26, 2026

MV Royal Clipper

Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

11:30 AM – 6:00 PM

260 passengers

MV Star Flyer

Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

11:30 AM – 6:00 PM

180 passengers