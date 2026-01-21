Dominica to welcome 16 Cruise Ships and over 27,500 visitors from January 19–26

21st of January 2026

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism unveiled the cruise weekly schedule from January 19 to January 26, 2026. Dominica will welcome a total of 16 cruise ships, including - MV Celebrity Ascent, MV Marella Explorer, MV Enchanted Princess, MV Ventura, MV Silver Shadow, MV Aidasol, MV Grand Princess, SY Sea Cloud, SY Sea Cloud Spirit, MV Brilliance of the Seas, MV Viking Sea, MV Queen Victoria, MV Aidaperla, MS Insignia, MV Royal Clipper, and MV Star Flyer.

These vessels will bring along a total of 27,570 passengers, who can explore the island’s natural beaches, lush rainforests, local cuisines, and experience Dominica’s warm hospitality and culture for one entire day. This will boost tourism and benefit local businesses, including hotel owners, tour guides, taxi operators, street vendors, craft and souvenir stores, and restaurants.

Cruise Weekly Schedule (January 19 to January 26, 2026)

January 19, 2026 

  • MV Celebrity Ascent 

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

3,260 passengers 

  • MV Marella Explorer 

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

8:00 AM – 8:00 PM 

2,253 passengers 

January 20, 2026 

  • MV Enchanted Princess 

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

7:00 AM – 7:00 PM 

3,560 passengers 

January 21, 2026 

  • MV Ventura 

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

7:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

2,500 passengers 

  • MV Silver Shadow 

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

540 passengers 

January 22, 2026 

  • MV Aidasol 

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

6:00 AM – 8:00 PM 

2,686 passengers 

  • MV Grand Princess 

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

2,600 passengers 

  • SY Sea Cloud 

Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) 

8:00 AM – 1:30 PM 

94 passengers 

  • SY Sea Cloud Spirit 

Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) 

8:00 AM – 1:30 PM 

94 passengers 

January 23, 2026 

  • MV Brilliance of the Seas 

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

2,543 passengers 

  • MV Viking Sea 

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

7:30 AM – 6:00 PM 

1,000 passengers 

January 24, 2026 

  • MV Queen Victoria 

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

2,061 passengers 

January 25, 2026 

  • MV Aidaperla 

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

8:00 AM – 10:00 PM 

3,256 passengers

  • MS Insignia 

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

7:00 AM – 5:00 PM 

777 passengers

January 26, 2026 

  • MV Royal Clipper 

Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) 

11:30 AM – 6:00 PM 

260 passengers 

  • MV Star Flyer 

Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) 

11:30 AM – 6:00 PM 

180 passengers

