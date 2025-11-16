Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit provides updates on Electoral Reforms, Climate Resilience and National Development

PM Skerrit urged the citizens to register for upcoming elections and voiced concerns about recent changes in voter registration processes, calling for clearer communication from the Election Commission.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during a recent press conference, on Thursday, November 13, shared several key updates regarding electoral and national developmental issues. He emphasized on the value of keeping the citizens informed and maintaining open dialogue with the media and the public.

The leader spoke about his participation at a recent CELAC-EU summit in Colombia. Leaders from the Caribbean, Latin America and Europe re-affirmed their commitment to democracy, good governance and the rule of law. He also emphasized the importance of respecting sovereignty, peaceful resolution of differences and sustained commitment to a “Zone of Peace” in the region.

He stated, “Climate resilience and clean energy were the main focus of the meeting.” Highlighting Dominica’s achievement in geothermal energy and that the country is determined to become a climate resilient nation. He also welcomed the idea of better cooperation with Europe and Latin America on environmental protection and sustainable growth.

Talking about national matters, the Prime Minister announced that Dominica has acquired six new garbage trucks to improve waste management. Two more units will be added by December which will increase the total fleet to eight by the end of 2025. He also reminded citizens that proper waste disposal is a shared responsibility and essential for better public health.

Electoral Reforms

The Prime Minister called on all voters in Dominica and abroad to register as per the Registration of Electors Act 2025. “A reminder to all eligible citizens- take a few minutes to do the same and ensure you are ready to participate in strengthening our democracy. Remember your vote matters!” shared PM Skerrit via an official Facebook post.

Over 4,000 people have already completed the process. He also expressed his concern over the fact that the Election Commission removed the affidavit option as an alternative form of identification, which may put the elderly and low income voters at a disadvantage. He encouraged the Commission to reconsider this decision.

He also questioned the Commission’s decision to put a hold on new voter registration, noting that the technology needed for this process already exists. PM Skerrit also asked the Commission to present a clear timeline to the public for when the registration will resume.