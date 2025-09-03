Dominica partners with UK and CDB on $32M water infrastructure upgrade

Dominica is advancing a $32 million water project to modernize systems and boost climate resilience, with UK-backed funding set to benefit communities islandwide by 2026.

Dominica: The government, in association with the Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO), has started a large-scale national project which is aimed at improving the island’s water systems. The Water Sector Strategic Development Project, which is valued at $32 million, is aimed at strengthening climate resilience, modernizing infrastructure and improving the quality of water services.

The Government of the United Kingdom is a partner in this project which also includes support in the form of grant money and is being implemented by the Caribbean Development Bank, under the framework of the United Kingdom-Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund.

The grant was promised by King Charles, then Prince of Wales, during his visit to Dominica after Hurricane Maria. This financial assistance is expected to play a key role in ensuring that the project meets its goal of delivering sustainable water services for the communities of Dominica.

Communities to benefit

Several areas of the island will directly benefit from this investment. On the west coast, the project will improve water systems in the communities of Coulibistrie, Morne Rachette, Salisbury, and Grand Savanne. As for the east coast, the systems from Grand Fond to Morne Jaune and Castle Bruce will be strengthened. In addition, the community of Calibishie in the north will be benefiting from this project.

Officials have stated that the project will improve water reliability and will also support the nation’s economic and social development. Better water services mean stronger communities, healthier households, and improved living standards.

According to reports by project engineers, the specific works include the construction of new intakes, repair of damaged systems, and renovation of storage and distribution networks. In the case of Castle Bruce, a new intake is being built to handle a larger volume of water which will increase supply.

In the Morne Jaune and River Cirque area, the Grand Fond water system will be improved and expanded to reach out to new communities. Calibishie will benefit from better distribution, particularly in the high altitude areas, while the damaged west coast system will be reconstructed to resist future storms.

About 10% of Dominica’s national population will be directly impacted from improved distribution and storage, with another 18 to 20% of the population indirectly benefitting from the upgrades.

This $32 million investment is another step forward in the larger plan of Dominica to build resilience and improve basic services. The government highlighted that such initiatives are important to achieving the vision of a sustainable and climate resilient Dominica.

The project which started in April 2025 is expected to be completed by March 2026. On the ground, supervisors report that work in river channels and steep valleys is very challenging but at the same time, are crucial for the long-term development of the country.

Once the work is done, the systems will include redundant systems, extra storage, and stronger pipelines, ensuring that the residents have a reliable supply which will not break down during storms, droughts or high demand periods.