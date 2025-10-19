Dominica launches biggest-ever Cruise Season with arrival of MV Grand Princess

Dominica: The island nation officially opened its 2025-2026 cruise season with the arrival of the MV Grand Princess at the Woodbridge Bay Port in Fond Cole on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. A grand-class cruise ship operated by Princess Cruises, MV Grand Princess was the first ship to visit Dominica this season, marking the beginning of what is expected to be the largest cruise season in the nation’s history.

A brief opening ceremony took place aboard the ship to mark the occasion and welcome the passengers. Remarks were delivered by Ermine Sandra Royer, Mayor of Roseau; Desma Patrick, Marketing Officer at Whitchurch Shipping; Carolla Belle, Deputy General Manager of the Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority; Marva Williams, CEO and Director of Tourism at Discover Dominica Authority; and Captain Stefano Ravera of the MV Grand Princess.

The event ended with the exchange of symbolic gifts between the local officials and the ship’s captain, highlighting the growing partnership between Dominica and global cruise lines. Dominica’s cruise season 2025-2026 promises to be a vibrant and successful one, with the introduction of many new activities that display the natural beauty, culture and warm welcome to guests from all over the world.

Minister for Tourism, Denise Charles-Pemberton expressed excitement over the record-breaking season. “This year we’re expecting 475,000 cruise visitors and 274 cruise calls, including 13 inaugural visits from major international lines like Celebrity Accent, Majestic Princess, and Queen Victoria. Also, the return of Disney magic,” she stated.

She continued, “This represents a 38 percent increase over the last season.” The Tourism Minister also said that the growth is due to Dominica’s strong relationships with cruise lines, the island’s rise as a top nature destination, and the government’s ongoing investment in bettering visitor experiences.

At the start of the season, the Discover Dominica Authority launched the island’s first Chief Experience Officer Training Program, which trained 147 service professionals including taxi drivers, tour guides, vendors and border control officers through customer engagement, cultural awareness and emotional intelligence.

The Minister also announced the expansion of the cultural and entertainment activities at the Old Market Plaza and at other key sites on cruise days. The cruise season 2025-2026 will officially end on August 27, 2026, with cruise ships arriving every two weeks during the summer.