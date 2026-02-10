Dominica gears up for Bouyon Day as part of Mas Dominik 2026

Organizers announced a star-studded lineup of Caribbean artists and DJs, performing genres from soca and jazz to R&B, with live broadcasts on Dominica Festivals’ official channels.

Dominica: The island is ready to celebrate Bouyon Day on Tuesday, February 10. Both locals and tourists can take part and enjoy a night of music, energy, and excitement. The Bouyon event will take place on Hanover Street from 5:00 pm to 12:20 am. It is a part of Dominica Carnival 2026, also known as Mas Dominik.

Organizers announced a great line up of artists from all over the Caribbean, who will be performing in many genres such as soca, rock, pop, jazz and R&B. The line-up features - Asa Bantan, Shelly, Trilla G, Reo, Mr. Ridge, Pudaz Nice, Kenny G, Gwada G, Little Boy, Quan, Freddy, Trixx, Faithii, Ebony Empress, WCK, and TK Combo.

The event will also feature live performances by DJs, which will include DJ MJ, DJ Snow, and Unstoppable DJ’s. The stage will be set by GX Sounds, with live broadcast on Dominica Festivals’ official Facebook page, EMO News, and DBS TV.

Mas Dominik 2026 - Upcoming Events