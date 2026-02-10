Dominica gears up for Bouyon Day as part of Mas Dominik 2026

Organizers announced a star-studded lineup of Caribbean artists and DJs, performing genres from soca and jazz to R&B, with live broadcasts on Dominica Festivals’ official channels.

10th of February 2026

Dominica: The island is ready to celebrate Bouyon Day on Tuesday, February 10. Both locals and tourists can take part and enjoy a night of music, energy, and excitement. The Bouyon event will take place on Hanover Street from 5:00 pm to 12:20 am. It is a part of Dominica Carnival 2026, also known as Mas Dominik.

Organizers announced a great line up of artists from all over the Caribbean, who will be performing in many genres such as soca, rock, pop, jazz and R&B. The line-up features - Asa Bantan, Shelly, Trilla G, Reo, Mr. Ridge, Pudaz Nice, Kenny G, Gwada G, Little Boy, Quan, Freddy, Trixx, Faithii, Ebony Empress, WCK, and TK Combo.

The event will also feature live performances by DJs, which will include DJ MJ, DJ Snow, and Unstoppable DJ’s. The stage will be set by GX Sounds, with live broadcast on Dominica Festivals’ official Facebook page, EMO News, and DBS TV.

Mas Dominik 2026 - Upcoming Events

  • Tuesday, February 10: Bouyon Day, Streets of Roseau 
  • Wednesday, February 11: Hall of Fame, The Road Icons 
  • Thursday, February 12: ROTB Carnival Edition; Fantacy Fitness Fusion; Carnival Gopwell; Miss Dominica Pageant 
  • Friday, February 13: SunRise; Prime Breakfast Carnival Edition; Welcome to Paradise (Ecstasy Mas); Drift – The Barge Boat Party 
  • Saturday, February 14: Brunch'D – All Inclusive; Calypso Finals; Bord La Mer; Viva La Carnival 
  • Sunday, February 15: Colihaut Dimanche Gras; Opulence; Bouyon For Breakfast; Pinkkin Hawaiian Fiesta; The Rotary Souse & Punch; Kiddies Carnival 
  • Monday, February 16: Chromos Jouvert; Immortals; More Powder 7.0; Lumi-Nation 
  • Monday, February 16: Carnival Monday Street Parade: Youth Mas (School Bands); Revel Carnival T-Shirt; Band Mega Monday – TK International; Lumi-Nite; KluBird Traditional Monday 
  • Tuesday, February 17: Carnival Tuesday Street Parade: Pretty Mas (Winners Parade, Thunderbirds, Ecstasy Mas, Hysteria Mas, Fantacy Tribe, Pulse Experience)
  • Tuesday, February 17: Traditional Mas (Traditional Parade, Old Time Sake (Ole Mas Band), AfriKulture Stilt Walkers) 
  • Wednesday, February 18: Tewé Vaval (Dublancc/Bioche); Tewé Vaval (Kalinago Territory); Kiss The Sky 
  • Thursday, February 19: ROTB Carnival Edition 
  • Friday, February 20: Malkase 6.0 
  • Thursday, February 26: ROTB Carnival Edition
