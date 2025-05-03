Dominica celebrates Tourism Awareness Month 2025 with exciting events and nature adventures

The Dominica Ministry of Tourism has unveiled a comprehensive schedule of events and activities for May 2025, aiming to attract a large number of visitors during Tourism Awareness Month.

Dominica is all set to celebrate Tourism Awareness Month, May 2025 with diverse array of activities and celebrations, offering an incredible and real tourism experience to all the visitors. Celebrated annually during the month of May, Tourism Awareness Month’s main aim is to increase awareness of the tourism and hospitality industry’s economic, cultural and social contributions to the Nature Isle, Dominica.

Sharing the comprehensive schedule of events and activities for May 2025, the Dominica Ministry of Tourism aimed at attracting large number of visitors. From lush hikes and cultural showcases to youth events and panel discussions, the authorities aimed at offering an experience like no other to all the tourists.

Emphasising on their tourism gems, the Dominica Ministry of Tourism note that they are looking forward to showcase their best of the island, immersing them in the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls and vibrant culture and traditions of the island. Shedding light on May 2025, the authorities noted, “Whether you're hiking to Victoria Falls, joining the Youth Congress, or exploring the island with your school or community — May is packed with unforgettable activities for all!”

Chance to win Mobile Phone

The Dominica Ministry of Tourism have also provided an opportunity for the visitors to explore and win. The interested individuals have been encouraged to visit their favourite tourism site and post of them at the site, including the official hashtags. A lucky person can get a chance to win an S23 FE mobile phone.

Complete Schedule of activities for May 2025 (Tourism Awareness Month)

30th April, 2025

· International Jazz Day at Fort Young Hotel

3rd May, 2025

· Hike Fest 1 Middleham Falls: Departure from Prevo Cinemall Courtyard at 6:30 am

4th May, 2025

· Jazz ‘n Creole at Fort Shirley, Cabrits National Park

6th May, 2025

· Minister for Tourism Address: Broadcast on Radio Stations

7th May, 2025

· Official launch of Tourism Awareness Month and Staycation 2025

8th May, 2025

· School Bus Tour

9th May, 2025

· Tourism Youth Congress

10th May, 2025

· Hike Fest 2 WNT Segment 3: Giraudel to Wotten Waven Departure from Prevo Cinemall Courtyard at 6:30 am

15th May, 2025

· Team Culture Community Drive

16th May, 2025

· School Bus Tour

17th May, 2025

· Morne Diablotin from Prevo Cinemall Courtyard at 6 30 am

23rd May, 2025

· School Bus Tour

24th May, 2025

· Hike Fest 4 Syndicate Nature Trail Night Hike: Departure from Prevo Cinemall at 4 pm

28th May, 2025

· Tourism Panel Discussion

29th May, 2025

· Tourism Award Gala

31st May, 2025

· Hike Fest 5 Victoria Falls: Departure from Prevo Cinemall Courtyard at 6:30 am