Cricket West Indies announces T20I Series against England and Ireland
Newly appointed captain Shai Hope will lead the team for the first time in the upcoming T20Is.
5th of June 2025
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the away from home series against England and Ireland. The series includes three T20 Internationals in England between June 6-10 and another three T20 Internationals against Ireland between June 12-15.
According to the information provided, the T20I team will be led by their newly appointed captain Shai Hope in his first match as captain. Further, he will be accompanied by Jason Holder, who has been out of the West Indies' team after playing in the shortest format game since February 2024.
In addition, Andre Russell will return to the team for the England series following an injury in the initial match of last year's series played in Barbados. Nicholas Pooran has been ruled out of the entire series due to an injury sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Brandon King has also been sidelined for the Ireland tour. Jyd Goolie will take over as his replacement along with Keacy Carty.
On the other hand, Rayon Griffith will assume the head coach position for the Ireland series with Donovan Miller providing additional support to the team.
Moreover, Test Captain Roston Chase, Head Coach Daren Sammy, Assistant coach Floyd Reifer and Ravi Rampaul will leave the squad after the England T20Is to join the Test Series Camp in Barbados from June 13 to June 21.
Squad for T20Is against England
- Shai Hope (Captain)
- Johnson Charles
- Roston Chase
- Matthew Forde
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Jason Holder
- Akeal Hosein
- Alzarri Joseph
- Brandon King (Vice Captain)
- Evin Lewis
- Gudakesh Motie
- Rovman Powell
- Andre Russell
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Romario Shepherd
Squad for T20Is against Ireland
- Shai Hope (Captain)
- Keacy Carty
- Johnson Charles
- Matthew Forde
- Jyd Goolie
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Jason Holder
- Akeal Hosein
- Alzarri Joseph
- Evin Lewis
- Gudakesh Motie
- Rovman Powell
- Sherfane Rutherford (Vice Captain)
- Romario Shepherd
Match Schedule vs England:
6 June 2025: First T20I, England vs West Indies (Chester-Le-Street, Durham)
8 June 2025: Second T20I, England vs West Indies (Bristol)
10 June 2025: Third T20I, England vs West Indies (Southampton)
Match Schedule vs Ireland:
12 June 2025: First T20I, Ireland vs West Indies (Bready)
14 June 2025: Second T20I, Ireland vs West Indies (Bready)
15 June 2025: Third T20I, Ireland vs West Indies (Bready)
