Caution issued for Jamaica as strong winds and rough seas expected into weekend

Jamaica: The Meteorological Service has advised that strong to very strong winds will affect Jamaica and its territorial waters through the weekend. Severe conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday.



According to the Met Service, a low-level jet stream across the Caribbean Sea has been generating windy conditions across Jamaica. The forecast is expected to persist through Saturday, July 11.



Very strong and possibly gale-force winds are expected on Friday and Saturday as the system moves closer to the island this week. Southern parishes and southern marine areas, including the Pedro and Morant Banks would particularly experience this activity.



Fishers and other marine interests, especially those operating offshore along the south coast, are being urged to remain cautious because sea conditions are expected to deteriorate further due to the strong to very strong winds.



The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the system. Adding to the low-level jet-stream, a tropical wave located east of Jamaica is also expected to move across the island on Friday, July 10.



Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected across western parishes and some hilly areas. Very windy conditions will persist across most of the island.



For Saturday and Sunday, the Meteorological Service has forecasted partly cloudy mornings across parishes, with mainly sunny conditions elsewhere.