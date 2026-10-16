Caribbean nations lead global CBI Index 2026 rankings

Caribbean citizenship-by-investment programmes secured all five top positions in the 2026 CBI Index, led by St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and Grenada.

The Caribbean nations have occupied all the top five positions in the overall rankings on the 2026 CBI Index, highlighting the continued strength of its citizenship by investment programmes. Out of the 14 leading CBI programmes, St. Kitts and Nevis ranked first with 78 points, followed by Dominica with 75 points and Grenada with 72 points.

Launched by CS Global partners, the tenth edition of the CBI Index evaluated 14 citizenship by investment programmes on the basis of nine pillars. This includes Standard of Living, Freedom of Movement, Investment Options and Threshold, Mandatory Travel or Residence, Citizenship Timeline, Ease of Processing, Due Diligence, Family, and Certainty of Product.

Outside the Caribbean, Nauru is the highest-ranked country which ranked sixth place with 64 points. Vanuatu comes next with 59 points, followed by Malta with 56 points. Ninth position was taken by Türkiye with 55 points, while São Tomé and Príncipe came tenth with 54 points.

Standard of Living

Malta ranks first for Standard of Living with nine points, while Austria comes second with eight points. Turkey, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Dominica tied for the third rank with seven points each.

This category helps evaluate the country’s social and economic environment and the living conditions it can offer to new citizens. It includes factors such as healthcare, education, financial status, economic development, and personal freedoms.

Freedom of Movement

Austria and Malta rank first in terms of freedom of movement, scoring 10 points each. Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and St. Kitts and Nevis follow with seven points each.

The Freedom of Movement category evaluates the benefits of international travel that accompany citizenship, which includes traveling to various places without a visa or with the visa-on-arrival extension. It also considers access to major international business centres and settlement rights.

Investment Options and Threshold

In the Investment Options and Threshold category, Antigua and Barbuda, Egypt, and Saint Lucia top the list with nine points each. St. Kitts and Nevis came next with eight points, while Türkiye and Vanuatu are in 3rd place with seven points.

The category considers the minimum financial threshold required for obtaining citizenship through investment programmes. These may include government contributions, real estate investments, and other approved options, depending on the programme.

Mandatory Travel or Residence

Dominica, Grenada, Jordan, Nauru, Saint Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, and St. Kitts and Nevis lead in the Mandatory Travel or Residence criterion, tying with 10 points each. The next place is shared by Austria, Cambodia, Egypt, Türkiye, and Vanuatu with eight points each.

This category examines whether applicants must visit a country, spend a minimum period of time there, or meet other physical presence requirements to gain citizenship. Such rules can affect applicants who want to secure a second citizenship without relocating.

Citizenship Timeline

São Tomé and Príncipe ranked first in the Citizenship Timeline category with 10 points. Dominica, Jordan, Nauru, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Vanuatu take the second position with 9 points each. Cambodia, Egypt and Türkiye secured the third place with 8 points.

The Citizenship Timeline category measures the amount of time required for completing the citizenship programme from the filing of the application to receiving a decision. Processing times are relevant to applicants who require more certainty when planning their travel, relocation, or other personal and business arrangements .

Ease of Processing

The countries that hold the top position in this category are Dominica, Grenada, Malta, Nauru, Saint Lucia and St. Kitts and Nevis, with 10 points each. They are followed by Antigua and Barbuda, Egypt, São Tomé and Príncipe, Türkiye and Vanuatu with eight points.

This pillar evaluates the practical steps involved in applying for citizenship, including administrative requirements, procedure for application, and the availability of official programme information.

Due Diligence

St. Kitts and Nevis lead this category with a perfect score of 10 points. Dominica and Grenada got 9 points, with Antigua and Barbuda in fourth position with 8 points.

This category examines the checks used to verify applicants’ identities, financial status, and source of funds. It also considers screening procedures and interviews that may help identify potential risks before citizenship is granted.

It is important for assisting in securing national security, preserving the integrity of the citizenship programme and ensuring the continuity of the application process.

Family

Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Nauru share first place in this category with 10 points each. Dominica, Malta and Saint Lucia followed with nine points, while St. Kitts and Nevis scored eight.

The Family category determines how applicants can make their family members part of their citizenship applications. It could include a spouse, children, and other qualifying dependents. Inclusion of family members becomes a major factor in situations where an applicant applies for citizenship for more than one person.

Certainty of Product

Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis lead the list in the Certainty of Product category with 10 points each. Saint Lucia followed with eight points, while Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada scored seven points.

This category evaluates the dependability and sustainability of the programmes for obtaining citizenship through investments. It evaluates their reputation, stability, popularity, and adaptability to regulatory changes.