Caribbean Airlines offers special September fares between Guyana and Barbados
Caribbean Airlines is offering one-way promotional fares between Guyana and Barbados on select dates in September 2026.
12th of July 2026
Guyana: Caribbean Airlines has introduced a new promotional fare campaign offering discounted fares for one-way flights between Guyana and Barbados for certain dates in September 2026.
The airline aims to offer travelers with more economic options for regional travel, whether for business, vacation, or leisure. “Whatever brings you there, Caribbean Airlines connects you with convenient flights and low fares!” read a post shared by Caribbean Airlines on X (formerly known as Twitter).
From boardrooms to beachside 🌴💼— Caribbean Airlines (@iflycaribbean) July 10, 2026
Barbados ➡️ Guyana from US$189* Travel between 17-19 September 2026.
Guyana ➡️ Barbados from US$170* Travel between 21-22 September 2026.
BOOK NOW
*Conditions apply. One-way Lite fares inclusive of taxes. Subject to availability.#iflycaribbean✈️ pic.twitter.com/toVpbijfsD
According to the schedule released by the airlines, bookings between Guyana and Barbados are available for fares starting at US$170 for travel between September 17-19 in 2026. On the other hand, tickets are available for flights between Barbados and Guyana from just US$189, with travel available from September 21-22, 2026.
The advertised fares are Lite fares, inclusive of taxes, and subject to availability and other terms and conditions. Travelers are encouraged to book their tickets early to take advantage of this short term promotion.
Caribbean Airlines’ latest offer highlights its commitment to expand its services and strengthen regional connectivity between the Caribbean nations.
Guyana is home to lush rainforests, a great variety of wild life, and beautiful natural settings. The island’s top attraction is Kaieteur Falls, which is the world’s highest single drop waterfall and is set in unspoiled wilderness. Nature lovers can also explore Iwokrama Rainforest, Rupununi Savannah, and Shell Beach, which hosts nesting sea turtles.
Barbados is famous for a wide range of activities for all kinds of travelers. Snorkeling and scuba diving tours display colorful coral reefs and shipwrecks, while catamaran trips provide a chance to swim with sea turtles and see beautiful coastal views. Food enthusiasts can experience the real Bajan cuisine at Oistins Fish Fry, and night owls can enjoy live entertainment, music and dining along the St. Lawrence Gap.
Latest
- Flood warning issued for parts of Trinidad and Tobago
-
Caribbean Airlines offers special September fares between Guyana and Barbados
-
OECS Heads of Government agree on unified response to EU CBI concerns
-
Discounted Citizenship may lead to revocation, says Rowland
-
New EC banknotes to feature Caribbean Heroes as Queen Elizabeth II image is retired
Related Articles
12th of September 2024
30th of December 2023
4th of September 2023
25th of April 2023
18th of September 2022
30th of March 2022
20th of March 2025