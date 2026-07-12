Caribbean Airlines offers special September fares between Guyana and Barbados

Caribbean Airlines is offering one-way promotional fares between Guyana and Barbados on select dates in September 2026.

12th of July 2026

Guyana: Caribbean Airlines has introduced a new promotional fare campaign offering discounted fares for one-way flights between Guyana and Barbados for certain dates in September 2026.

The airline aims to offer travelers with more economic options for regional travel, whether for business, vacation, or leisure. “Whatever brings you there, Caribbean Airlines connects you with convenient flights and low fares!” read a post shared by Caribbean Airlines on X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the schedule released by the airlines, bookings between Guyana and Barbados are available for fares starting at US$170 for travel between September 17-19 in 2026. On the other hand, tickets are available for flights between Barbados and Guyana from just US$189, with travel available from September 21-22, 2026.

The advertised fares are Lite fares, inclusive of taxes, and subject to availability and other terms and conditions. Travelers are encouraged to book their tickets early to take advantage of this short term promotion.

Caribbean Airlines’ latest offer highlights its commitment to expand its services and strengthen regional connectivity between the Caribbean nations.

Guyana is home to lush rainforests, a great variety of wild life, and beautiful natural settings. The island’s top attraction is Kaieteur Falls, which is the world’s highest single drop waterfall and is set in unspoiled wilderness. Nature lovers can also explore Iwokrama Rainforest, Rupununi Savannah, and Shell Beach, which hosts nesting sea turtles. 

Barbados is famous for a wide range of activities for all kinds of travelers. Snorkeling and scuba diving tours display colorful coral reefs and shipwrecks, while catamaran trips provide a chance to swim with sea turtles and see beautiful coastal views. Food enthusiasts can experience the real Bajan cuisine at Oistins Fish Fry, and night owls can enjoy live entertainment, music and dining along the St. Lawrence Gap.

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Ana Allen

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