Belize police make multiple arrests in firearms and drugs crackdown

Several suspects have been arrested after police seized firearms, ammunition and drugs in a series of operations across Belize City.

Belize: An operation conducted by the Belize Police Department led to several arrests being made in the past week of April, following the illegal possession of firearms, drugs and ammunition across Belize City. The BPD is continuing their service in combating crime across the nation.

According to the Belize Police Department, the officers conducted a search operation in the first week in April, in different areas including Hattieville Village, Caye Caulker, Avenida Mangle and Estrella Street etc.

Reportedly, the very first operation took place on April 1, at a residence located in Hattieville Village, which led to arrest of 21-year-old Tajah Robateau and 25-year-old Joshua Franklyn, following the discovery of seven parcels of cannabis which were weighing a total of 739 grams, a 9mm Glock pistol with a magazine containing 13 live rounds.

The officers also found two extended 9mm magazines, one with 13 rounds and the other with 17 rounds, which made them jointly charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply, keeping a firearm without a gun license, and keeping ammunition without a license.

The other operation was conducted in Caye Caulker, after the officer received a report about the disturbance at the corner of Avenida Mangle and Estrella Street on Saturday, April 4, 2026, around 10:40 p.m.. On arrival at the scene, the officers saw a 25-year-old Herman Ciego, fleeing the scene following which they persuaded and arrested the suspect.

After that the officers searched the area from where they found a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol loaded with 10 live rounds of ammunition reacting to which the officers officially arrested the suspect from the scene. They also recovered video footage that supported the arrest.

Another operation took place in Corozal Town (Northern District), at Narcists Street, on Monday, April 6, which led to the arrest of three people including two minors (aged 16 and 17) and 20-year-old Brandon Sanker. This arrest was supported by the discovery of a loaded firearm, a 9mm BGR 9 Elite pistol with 17 live rounds of 9mm ammunition and illegal ammunition without a license.

On Monday, April 6, at around 1:30 p.m., the officers conducted another operation in Burrel Boom, Cayo District, which led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Ashton Gillet of Cotton Tree Village, for illegally keeping a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

The officers stated that, when they were on duty at the Castleton Track on Monday, April 6, they observed the suspect who was acting suspicious following which the officers conducted a search of his backpack and found a 9mm Taurus pistol with a magazine containing eight live rounds.

Reportedly all the arrested suspects are in police custody and are waiting for their official charges. After the charges will be imposed, they will be presented before the court of justice.