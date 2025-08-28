Belize: Police investigate shooting on Gladden Street injuring 33-year-old man

Belize: The police authorities have launched an investigation into a shooting incident that left a man injured on Monday night. This incident occurred at around 10:20 p.m. on Gladden Street on August 25. According to the police record, the victim has been identified as Randy August, a 33-years old man.

After the police received the information, they reached the scene and found that August was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the victim was at home when he was approached by an unidentified man who opened fire at him.

After firing the suspect ran from the crime scene.

Emergency response units were called on the scene, and August was taken to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. The doctors admitted him for the necessary treatment, and said that the condition of his health was stable.

Ongoing Police Investigation

The police have initiated a large-scale investigation into the incident which is still at a very early stage. Moreover, the police are still searching for what might have provoked the shooting or the motive behind it. Also, the identity or any information of the suspect is not yet known.

Notably, the shooting has raised concerns among residents of the Gladden Street area, who described the incident as alarming. There is a call from the community for more police patrolling to improve safety protocols in the community. As of present, no arrests have been made and the case remains in progress.