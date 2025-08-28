Belize: Police investigate shooting on Gladden Street injuring 33-year-old man

Police arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

28th of August 2025

Belize: The police authorities have launched an investigation into a shooting incident that left a man injured on Monday night. This incident occurred at around 10:20 p.m. on Gladden Street on August 25. According to the police record, the victim has been identified as Randy August, a 33-years old man.

After the police received the information, they reached the scene and found that August was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the victim was at home when he was approached by an unidentified man who opened fire at him. 

After firing the suspect ran from the crime scene.

Emergency response units were called on the scene, and August was taken to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. The doctors admitted him for the necessary treatment, and said that the condition of his health was stable.

Ongoing Police Investigation

The police have initiated a large-scale investigation into the incident which is still at a very early stage. Moreover, the police are still searching for what might have provoked the shooting or the motive behind it. Also, the identity or any information of the suspect is not yet known. 

Notably, the shooting has raised concerns among residents of the Gladden Street area, who described the incident as alarming. There is a call from the community for more police patrolling to improve safety protocols in the community. As of present, no arrests have been made and the case remains in progress. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

In picture: The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kenneth George. (Credits: Sean Wilkinson, Facebook)

Barbados reports newest JN1 COVID-19 strain, following local variant testing

28th of January 2024

Small craft advisory in effect for several Caribbean islands.

Small craft advisory affects Caribbean nations

27th of January 2024

Secret Bay resort in Dominica, credits to AFAR Magazine

AFAR features best Caribbean resorts

10th of January 2024

Trinidad and Tobago cricket board lauds South West Zone's youth development || Picture courtesy: Cricket 360

Trinidad and Tobago cricket board lauds South West Zone’s youth development

30th of July 2023

Antigua Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries participates in Epidemiology and Risk Assessment || Picture Courtesy: Agriculture Ministry - Antigua (Facebook)

Antigua Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries participates in Epidemiology and Risk Assessment

21st of June 2023

Guyana: MOH hosts healthcare workshop with PAHO & WHO || Picture Courtesy: Ministry of Health - Guyana (Facebook)

Guyana: MOH hosts healthcare workshop with PAHO & WHO

4th of May 2023

St Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew shares glimpse of 39th Independence Day celebration

St Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew shares glimpse of 39th Independence Day celebration

20th of September 2022

Lilian Chatterjee, acknowledged Foreign Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mark Brantley, in joining worldwide in denouncing arbitrary detention.

Canada’s HC acknowledges Brantley for denouncing ‘Arbitrary Detention’

16th of February 2021