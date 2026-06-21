Belize: Heritage Bank staff injured in traffic accident in Stann Creek District

Belize: Multiple employees from the Independence branch of Heritage Bank in Belize were rushed to the hospital following a serious traffic accident that occurred on Saturday, June 20. The Belize Police Department confirmed the accident and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding it.



The identities of the injured people have been publicly released by the officers as the people are still receiving treatment while the officers are investigating the reason behind the traffic accident.



According to police reports, the accident took place on Saturday, when a vehicle carrying several staff members from the Heritage Bank Independence branch traveling along the road was involved in a traffic accident within the Stann Creek District area.



The accident left passengers in the vehicle, staff members from the Heritage Bank Independence branch severely injured and the vehicle damaged. Reports are that one of the employees may have sustained very serious injuries in a crash.



Following the crash, the nearby people immediately contacted the emergency health personnel and police officers and reported them about the incident.



Acting on the reports, the emergency health personnel arrived at the scene and initially stabilised the condition of all the injured people before transporting them to the Independence PolyClinic for medical treatment.



Shortly after the police officers also arrived at the scene and processed the scene. The officers have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working hard to determine the cause behind the accident.



Details regarding the extent of the injuries victims have suffered has not been publicly disclosed by the authorities. The officers also did not release the exact number of people involved in the accident nor the details about the vehicles involved.



The family members, friends, and co-workers of the injured people are anxious and are awaiting updates on the condition of their loved ones, particularly the employee reported to be seriously injured.



The circumstances surrounding the crash remained unclear however the officers are investigating the question “what caused the collision? And “how did it happen?”



Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details regarding the condition of the victims and accident will o

soon be disclosed when it becomes available.