Barbados to celebrate 59th Independence and 4th year as Republic with special ceremonial parade

Barbados: The island nation will celebrate its 59th Independence Day and its 4th year as a Parliamentary Republic with a special Ceremonial Parade at Kensington Oval on Sunday, November 30, 2025. It will start at 8:00 am and is expected to be a memorable event.

The special ceremony will be attended by the Prime Minister of Guyana, Brigadier Mark Phillips. He will be accompanied by other high level officials from abroad. They will join the people of Barbados to witness the transition of the presidential office.

This year’s celebrations will include the installation of Barbados’ 2nd President, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic. He is a former Health Minister and a reputed military officer in the Barbados Defence Force (BDF).

He played a major role in leading the country through the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership and famous motto “No Retreat, No Surrender,” which symbolized strength, Dr Bostic led the country through very hard times.

Almost a 1,000 participants will take part in the parade, including members of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF), the Barbados Police Service (TBPS), the Barbados Cadet Corps, the Barbados Fire Service and the Barbados Youth ADVANCE Corps. They will be led by Commander Derrick Brathwaite. All these groups will represent armed and unarmed forces in the parade.

At the event, the Barbados Coast Guard, the St. John Ambulance Association of Barbados, the Barbados Landship Association, the Seventh-Day Adventist Pathfinders and its Band, and the Barbados Legion will also participate. The TBPS Band will present a special performance by presenting Leadership Badges to honor the 190th anniversary of the Barbados Police Service.

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley will be present at the ceremony. She will address the nation and share a message of strength and unity with the people of the island nation. After the special ceremony, the troops will march through the streets of Barbados, with the Cabinet members saluting outside the Parliament.