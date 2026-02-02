Barbados Labour Party's 2026 Manifesto emphasizes development, social welfare and resilience

Under the theme “Greater Will Our Nation Grow,” the manifesto outlines plans to strengthen economic resilience while addressing crime, social development and climate challenges.

Barbados: The ruling party, Barbados Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, officially released its 2026 manifesto, highlighting the party’s vision for the country. It focused mainly on national values, shared responsibility, and long-term development. With only 9 days left until the general elections on February 11, the manifesto highlights BLP’s progress in recent years.

Under the theme “Greater Will Our Nation Grow,” the manifesto presents the party's plans to strengthen economic resilience and improve the lives of the people of Barbados. It also reflects major challenges faced by Barbados in the past, including economic pressure, public health crises, and climate change.

“The BLP’s core values and foundational beliefs are important to our work and what we deliver to you. They give clarity on who we are, what we stand for, direct and influence how we engage with Barbadians and the world, and what we deliver to the country,” read the manifesto.

Community Safety and Social Development

The manifesto emphasized the need to reduce crime and establish strong social support systems. It stated that the BLP believes in protecting the rights of the people of Barbados, while making policies and initiatives to help them grow and succeed.

“A new model of governance that enhances our ability to lead Barbados’ national transformation, ensure effective delivery of public services and successfully tackle the rising tide of lawlessness and criminality currently gripping the nation,” noted BLP in its 2026 manifesto.

The government also reinstated its commitment to faster, fairer, and transparent working to ensure safety, citizen participation, and inclusivity. They stated that Barbados Labour Party will focus on building the island’s resilience in citizens’ security, food security and local production, electricity and energy stability, water security and distribution, climate mitigation and adaptation, and digital security.

Health, Climate Resilience, and Infrastructure

Healthcare and social welfare are still part of the document’s core pillars. The manifesto emphasizes BLP’s commitment to increase access to healthcare systems, mental health reform, and improved care for senior citizens and vulnerable groups.

“We deeply believe that a society is judged by how it treats its vulnerable citizens — Persons with Disabilities (PWDs); the sick; the elderly; children in harm’s way; the poor; people battling mental illness; addiction, loneliness, and shame,” stated the manifesto.

It further read that the BLP has already created a framework of national policies to help people with disabilities live their life with respect, protect their children by law, and paternity leave for fathers. This will help create a place for disabled people to live with dignity and avail national benefits.

Barbados Republic Child Wealth Fund

The 78-page document described the Barbados Republic Child Wealth Fund as a national initiative to safeguard the future of the coming generations. According to this programme, any child born on or after November 30, 2021, will be enrolled into a $5,000 Birth Right Investment, which will be in trust for them.

The manifesto shared that the investment will grow over the years and will become accessible when the child is between the age of 18-25. The fund can be used for education, home ownership, or healthcare services.