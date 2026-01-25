Barbados High Commissioner presents Letters of Credence to President of Dominica, meets PM Skerrit

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas such as education and renewable energy to support regional integration and sustainable development.

25th of January 2026

Dominica: Non Resident High Commissioner of Barbados to the Commonwealth of Dominica, David Comissiong paid a visit to Dominica State House where he presented his letters of credence to the President of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton. The visit took place on Monday, January 19, 2026.

High Commissioner Comissiong also paid courtesy calls to Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade, and Energy in the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr Vince Henderson. The meeting between the three delegates marked another important step in strengthening the bilateral ties between Dominica and Barbados.

Bilateral cooperation and regional integration

Their discussions were focused on increasing cooperation between the two governments across key areas of mutual interest and collaboration in various sectors. Barbados and Dominica’s recent engagement underscores the start of a new phase in their long standing relationship that is established on shared history, close people to people ties, and common regional interests.

“The occasion marked a renewed chapter in the longstanding relationship between Barbados and Dominica, anchored in shared history and close people-to-people ties,” read a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Barbados on Facebook.

Both delegates expressed their commitment to strengthen cooperation to support regional integration and sustainable development. Major focus was laid in the field of education and renewable energy, reflecting the government of Barbados’ broader vision of development and climate-resilience growth.

Barbados entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dominica in October 2025 to improve the tourism sector in both island countries. The agreement included ways to increase collaboration by promoting tourism products and providing citizens of both countries with a variety of tourism packages.

George Henry

