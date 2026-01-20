Barbados begins work on $220m climate-resilient water reclamation project

Prime Minister Mia Mottley said the project would not add to national debt, citing support from international partners including the Inter-American Development Bank and The Nature Conservancy.

20th of January 2026

Barbados: The government has officially begun construction of the Barbados Climate Resilient South Coast Water Reclamation Project, aimed at improving sewage treatment on the island. The project represents an investment of $220 million and is expected to be completed within five years

The new project is designed to replace the temporary emergency repairs with a more modern and permanent sewage treatment system. It will be built at Harmony Hall in Christ Church, north of the current Graeme Hall Sewage Treatment Plant in Barbados. The Barbados Climate Resilient South Coast Water Reclamation Project was approved on July 26, 2024. It is a part of the water and sanitation sector and focuses on improving urban sanitation.

The contractors on the project are the China Railway Shanghai Engineering Group, the Central & Southern China Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute Co. Ltd., and GreenTech Environmental.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said during the groundbreaking ceremony that the project will not add to Barbados’ national debt. She explained that this new project was made possible with the support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and The Nature Conservancy. Other partners include the European Investment Bank, the Green Climate Fund, and CIBC for local financing.

According to the Prime Minister, the Government restructured present debt at lower interest rates which will be used for the project. It was further revealed that the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) will get an annual grant of $8 million for five years once performance targets are met. 

“Out of this debt for climate conversion the BWA will receive $8 million of grant money every year for five years, so long as you meet the conditionalities in terms of your performance. In other words, the Barbados Water Authority just got $40 million in grant money to increase Barbados’ climate resilience,” noted PM Mottley.

Senior Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr William Duguid, also said that this project highlights the government’s vision of resilience, sustainability, and prosperity. 

“It is about innovation and partnership. It brings together engineers, policymakers, farmers and citizens in a shared vision to safeguard water for all,” he added. 

The improved system will also modernize sewage treatment facilities to a tertiary-level plant, which will be again used instead of being just disposed of to some off-site.

The main goal of the project is to improve the quality and accessibility of Barbados’ water supply, while developing long-term climate resilience, environmental protection, health and food security, infrastructural improvements, enhancing livelihoods of people and communities.

