Bahamas to host 2026 CARIFTA Artistic Gymnastics Championships in November

Bahamas: The 2026 CARIFTA Artistic Gymnastics Championships will take place for the first time in Nassau between November 13 and 15 in the Sir Kendal G. L. Isaacs Gymnasium.



Athletes, coaches, and officials from eight Caribbean countries will be attending the three-day championship. These include The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Aruba, Bermuda, and Curaçao.



The Bahamas will be hosting the third edition of the athletics championship after Jamaica hosted its first edition in 2024, while Trinidad and Tobago hosted its second edition in 2025.



Their effort to host the 2026 event started during the championship in Trinidad and Tobago in 2025. Cora Hepburn, who is the President of the Gymnastics Federation of The Bahamas, discussed the matter with Nellie Herrera Garcia and other federation presidents. The Bahamas showed its intention to host the next championship through that meeting.



Trinidad and Tobago will be participating in the 2026 championships as defending the champions. They have won 169 medals in 2025, which include 86 gold, 57 silver, and 26 bronze medals. Jamaica is ranked second and The Bahamas comes third.



Bahamas national team has secured third place in the previous two championships. They won 22 medals in 2024, doubling the count to 44 medals in 2025. The team will now aim for better results on home soil.



Gymnastics in The Bahamas has also continued its progress. The federation now has four affiliated clubs , including three in New Providence and one in Eleuthera. More than 200 gymnasts compete across the nation.



The 2026 CARIFTA Artistic Gymnastics Championships is expected to attract thousands of athletes, coaches, families and fans to Nassau. It will also offer an opportunity for young Bahamian gymnasts to compete at home against other athletes from across the Caribbean region.



The Gymnastics Federation of The Bahamas is seeking corporate sponsors for the championship. Moreover, ticket details and championship schedule will be announced by the organizers later.



After the championship, there will be a PAGU training camp on December 16. It will be a part of ongoing efforts to support gymnastics development in the Caribbean.