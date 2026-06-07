Bahamas: Man in Late 30s Dies in Single-Car Crash on Fire Trail Road West

Traffic investigators say the driver lost control while overtaking another vehicle. The crash marks the 30th traffic death in the country this year.

Bahamas: A man in his late 30s died in a single-car crash on Fire Trail Road West on Wednesday, June 3, after losing control of his vehicle while trying to overtake another car, police said. Traffic investigators are reviewing the crash.

According to police reports, the accident took place on Wednesday, when the victim, the lone occupant of a white Honda Accord, was driving his vehicle and was heading eastbound on Fire Trail Road West where he attempted to overtake another vehicle.

During the maneuver, the victim sped off his vehicle to overtake but lost control of the car, following which the vehicle careened off the road, and slammed heavily into the perimeter wall of VRC Bahamas, a business establishment located on the northern side of the street.

Following the collision, the vehicle sustained severe, crushing damage while the victim remained trapped inside the driver's seat after the impact.

The nearby people then responded quickly and contacted the emergency health personnels as well as the local authorities who on arrival found the victim trapped inside the vehicle. The officers then attempted to take out the victim from the vehicle but were unsuccessful as it was highly damaged due compression by the force of the collision.

The fire officers were summoned to the scene who took out the body of the victim safely after their arrival. Once the body was out, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) checked the victim but found no signs of life and officially pronounced the driver dead right at the scene.

The officers then transported the body of the male to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the death.

Authorities including traffic investigators have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter and are reviewing the CCTV footage to determine the cause behind the accident.

As the investigation is ongoing, the Traffic investigators strongly believe that high speed played a major contributing role in the driver completely losing control of the vehicle.

The community members noted that this tragedy marks the 30th traffic fatality recorded in the country for the year 2026 which made them concerned about the traffic laws and regulations. Many took to Facebook to express their thoughts and concern as one of the users Sardines Corn commented, “Sad. Condolences to him and his family. But when are we going to ever learn to stop speeding and drive safely?”