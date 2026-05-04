Authorities Seek Public Help to Identify Body Found in Belize City River

A middle-aged male was discovered floating near North Front Street on May 1. Police are investigating the circumstances and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Belize: Authorities are currently investigating and seeking the public's help to identify the body of a middle-aged male which was discovered floating in the river in Belize City on Friday, May 1. Currently the body is at the morgue and officials listed it as John Doe.

According to police reports, the investigators are currently investigating the case and asking for the public's help in identifying the body of the male which they found floating in the River near North Front Street, Belize City, on Friday, May 1, about 8:20 a.m., after being altered.

On arrival at the location, the officers discovered the lifeless body of a dark-complexioned, middle-aged male in the water and immediately took the body out from the water. Upon taking out the body, officers observed a small cut wound behind his right ear and his swollen face.

Following which the officers transported the body to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) morgue, where it was officially pronounced dead and currently awaits a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of the death.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and canvassed the area to gather evidence. During the initial investigation, officers noted that a citizen who was travelling in a boat and who contacted the officers spotted the floating body with its face down near the San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi parking lot on North Front Street.

However the follow up investigation did not reveal the identity of the male and no motive behind the incident has been established by the officers, following which the officers are urging anyone with a missing male family member to visit their nearest police station to arrange a viewing of the body.

Authorities are also urging people with information to come forward if they have any information about the incident or about the body. Further they stated that the investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided when available.