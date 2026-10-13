Antigua and Barbuda wins Caribbean’s leading Wedding Destination 2026

Antigua and Barbuda has won Caribbean’s Leading Wedding Destination 2026 at the World Travel Awards, highlighting its appeal for weddings, honeymoons and romantic getaways.

Antigua and Barbuda: The twin-island country won the title of Caribbean’s Leading Wedding Destination 2026 at the World Travel Awards. This strengthened its position as a leading destination for weddings, honeymoons and romantic getaways.

Antigua and Barbuda is considered as one of the best spots for couples, who are seeking unforgettable celebrations in a Caribbean setting. It offers a combination of beaches, wedding venues, and event planning services for weddings, anniversaries, proposals, and vow renewals.

The award also recognizes the growing popularity of the destination in the romance tourism market. Couples can choose between beach side ceremonies, private celebrations, and personalized wedding experiences.

Wedding planners, accommodation providers and other service operators assist the couples with organizing the ceremonies, while offering guests opportunities to explore the islands.

The destination also offers several practical benefits for international couples. There is no residency requirement or waiting period for a marriage license. It is recommended that all the paperwork requirements be checked with the appropriate officials prior to traveling.

Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C. James described the award as a great accomplishment for both the destination and its romance tourism industry.

He noted that modern couples have a much wider range of wedding location options than before. They want services that are unique and events that can allow their families and friends to be part of unforgettable memories.

James stated that the Caribbean nation offers unique experiences through the talent, creativity, and devotion of the people in the tourism sector. “This award belongs to the entire industry that continues to make our destination a favourite for love, celebration and unforgettable moments,” he added.

This recognition will increase the demand for services related to weddings and will mean new opportunities for businesses serving in the romance tourism market.