Antigua and Barbuda secure multiple medals at Taste of the Caribbean 2025

The competition brought together leading culinary teams from across the region, including Aruba, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, Curaçao, Grenada, Puerto Rico, Saint Lucia, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Antigua and Barbuda: The twin island nation delivered an outstanding performance at the Taste of the Caribbean 2025 and won several silver medals and the Bronze Overall Team Award. The Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association organized the national team for this year’s competition. Chefs and bartenders from the nation showed great skill, creativity, and pride in their national flavors.

The event saw participation from top culinary teams from across the region, including Aruba, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, Curaçao, Grenada, Puerto Rico, Saint Lucia, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Antigua and Barbuda team was headed by Chef Olvanah Richardson, who also played the role of the team’s manager. She was supported by Junior Chef Mentor, Jean Pierre Tuitt and Logistics Manager, Jesse Thomas. Under their mentorship, the team did very well in all the categories.

The team expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their support. This included the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), Blue Waters Resort & Spa, Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Jumby Bay Island, Curtain Bluff, and LIAT Air.

Senior chef Eustace Cabral won silver

Chef Cabral wowed the judges with a dish which featured local products. He presented pan roasted beef, sous vide shrimp, fungi wrapped in plantain, and a sorrel, hibiscus, and watermelon reduction. He also added to the plate an Antiguan-style chop-up salsa. His dish was a blend of modern and traditional flavors.

Pastry chef Arielle Mills came 2nd place

Chef Mills won a silver for her dessert which she titled “Tropical Daisy”. It included soursop cheesecake, passion fruit and mango crémeux, lime mousse, and a mango pineapple salsa. She ended the dessert with soursop sorbet on ginger crumble. The judges loved and praised the fresh Caribbean flavors and lauded her for clean presentation.

Bartender Auslando Davis won silver medal

Bartender Davis came up with three signature cocktails. His “Ole Time Something” was inspired by Caribbean Cocoa Tea, which he served with vanilla milk and whipped cream. His Soursop Martini had a crème brûlée top and toasted coconut chips. Davis’ mystery basket cocktail “Amaro About You,” showed off his creativity under pressure. All three drinks helped him win a silver medal.

Junior chef Azarie Crump delivers outstanding performance

Junior Chef Crump presented a dish which included caramelized breadfruit, pickled beets, and herb-stuffed pork roulade. He also prepared a smooth breadfruit and avocado sauce. Although he didn’t win a medal for it, his performance showed strong potential and great promise.