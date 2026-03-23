Antigua and Barbuda police crack down on youth gambling in public spaces

Antigua and Barbuda: The Police Administration and governments have intensified their efforts to combat the rise of youth involvement in illegal gambling and immoral activities in public spaces. The government urged the parents and guardians to play an active role in supervising and guiding young people.

According to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda Police Administration, on March 19, the officers attached to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Task Force, conducted a mobile patrol in areas of St. John’s community and its surrounding.

During the routine mobile patrol, the officers received anonymous reports of some suspicious behaviour of some individuals at the East Bus Station Terminal, at around 12:45 p.m., following which they immediately responded.

On arrival at the scene, the officers discovered young men, wearing school uniforms, were sitting under a shelter where they were playing or participating in something that appears to be in gambling. But as soon as the officers approached these men, they immediately fled the scene which ended in a run chase. However, the young men somehow managed to escape the scene.

Since then, officers launched an investigation into the matter, and are actively trying to identify those men. During the subsequent search of the area officers discovered two school bags which are now in police custody and helping the officers to probe the matter.

After this event of circumstances, the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda issued a public alarm regarding the increasing involvement of school-aged youth in illegal gambling and "immoral" activities within public spaces.

The officers stated that “This is a very serious issue that youth are engaging in illegal activities like gambling or immoral activities which not only violates the law but also endangers or risks their futures.”

Further they stated that “We are strongly urging the parents, guardians, educators and the general public to guide young people and to play an active role and broader role in supervising them while paving a healthy and happy environment for them.”

Authorities also stated that they are intensifying their patrols particularly in the areas where the young people generally gather after the school or while bunking their school or classes, while warning the young people to be careful and not to participate in any illegal activities.

Additionally, they emphasised that police will remain vigilant and if they found anyone performing any illegal activities they will be detained then and there, white asking the public to cooperate and support them in combating immoral and illegal activities in the nation.

At the end the officers urged the people to report if they witnessed any of these activities by providing them a Criminal Investigations Department number to call which is 462-3913, or they can also reach them through the Crimestoppers anonymous hotline at 800-TIPS (8477).