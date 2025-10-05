Antigua and Barbuda announces 2025-2026 cruise season with 540 ship calls
The Antigua Cruise Port released the 2025-2026 cruise schedule on September 25, featuring multiple port calls by top cruise lines like Princess, Royal Caribbean, MSC, Celebrity, Disney and Cunard.
5th of October 2025
Antigua and Barbuda: The twin island nation has officially unveiled its schedule for 2025-2026 cruise season. A total of 540 cruise calls from October 2025 to April 2026 are expected to be made, marking a significant boost for the nation’s tourism industry.
The Antigua Cruise Port shared the schedule on September 25, with visits by some of the world’s top cruise lines. Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, MSC Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, and Cunard are scheduled to make multiple port calls this season.
Most ships will dock at the capital, St John’s, although both Barbuda and Falmouth are also included in the itinerary. The schedule includes homeport operations, day stops, and overnight stays. Vessels will range from small luxury ships carrying only a few hundred passengers to the mega liners which can host over 4000 visitors.
Cruise Schedule for 2025-2026 Season
October 2025
- 2 Oct: Rhapsody Of The Seas
- 3 Oct: Celebrity Reflection
- 13 Oct: Celebrity Reflection
- 20 Oct: Queen Elizabeth
- 22 Oct: Regal Princess, Grand Princess
- 26 Oct: Disney Magic, Celebrity Reflection
- 27 Oct: Mein Schiff 2
- 30 Oct: Rhapsody Of The Seas
November 2025
- 1 Nov: MSC Divina
- 2 Nov: Celebrity Reflection
- 4 Nov: Caribbean Princess, Insignia
- 5 Nov: Disney Magic
- 6 Nov: Grand Princess
- 7 Nov: Explora I, Amera, Brilliance Of The Seas
- 9 Nov: Mein Schiff 2
- 10 Nov: Mein Schiff 2, Queen Elizabeth, Odyssey Of The Seas, Azamara Quest
- 11 Nov: AIDAsol
- 12 Nov: Celebrity Reflection, Caribbean Princess, Disney Magic
- 13 Nov: Valiant Lady
- 14 Nov: Renaissance
- 15 Nov: Insignia, Arvia
- 16 Nov: Arvia, Celebrity Summit, Silver Shadow
- 17 Nov: Crystal Serenity
- 18 Nov: Enchanted Princess, AIDAperla, Adventure Of The Seas, Spirit Of Discovery
- 19 Nov: Marella Explorer
- 20 Nov: Brilliance Of The Seas
- 21 Nov: Grand Princess, Coral Princess
- 22 Nov: Explora I, Koningsdam, Evrima
- 23 Nov: Mein Schiff 2
- 24 Nov: Mein Schiff 2, AIDAsol, Ambition, Explora II, Azamara Quest, Renaissance
- 25 Nov: Marina, Emerald Sakara, Celebrity Eclipse, Norwegian Epic, Valiant Lady
- 26 Nov: Britannia
- 28 Nov: Celebrity Ascent, Marella Explorer
- 29 Nov: Royal Clipper, Arvia
- 30 Nov: Arvia, Star Flyer, Royal Clipper, Enchanted Princess
December 2025
- 1 Dec: AIDAblu, Viking Sea, Wind Surf, Queen Elizabeth
- 2 Dec: AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Brilliant Lady
- 3 Dec: Renaissance, SeaDream II, Grand Princess, Europa 2
- 4 Dec: Brilliance Of The Seas, Evrima, Star Flyer, Ambition, MSC Virtuosa, Carnival Venezia
- 5 Dec: Norwegian Getaway, Celebrity Ascent
- 6 Dec: Marella Discovery 2, Viking Sea, Azamara Onward, Norwegian Gem
- 7 Dec: Explora I, Emerald Azzurra, Norwegian Breakaway, Mein Schiff 2
- 8 Dec: Emerald Azzurra, Mein Schiff 2, Azamara Quest
- 9 Dec: AIDAsol, Celebrity Eclipse, Norwegian Epic, Marella Explorer
- 11 Dec: Grand Princess, Valiant Lady, Marella Discovery, Seabourn Ovation
- 12 Dec: Emerald Azzurra, Koningsdam
- 13 Dec: Arvia, Emerald Azzurra, Star Flyer
- 14 Dec: SeaDream II, Wind Surf, AIDAblu, IIma
- 15 Dec: AIDAperla, Britannia, Seven Seas Mariner
- 16 Dec: MSC Virtuosa
- 17 Dec: Grand Princess, Allura, Evrima
- 18 Dec: Star Flyer, Brilliance Of The Seas, Silver Ray, Seven Seas Grandeur, Spirit Of Adventure
- 19 Dec: Azamara Onward, Celebrity Ascent, SeaDream I
- 20 Dec: Caribbean Princess, Viking Sea, Nautica, Mein Schiff 2
- 21 Dec: Mein Schiff 2
- 22 Dec: Azamara Quest, AIDAsol, Queen Elizabeth, Marella Discovery 2, Valiant Lady, Celebrity Eclipse, Norwegian Epic, IIma
- 23 Dec: Explora I, Insignia, MSC Divina, Enchanted Princess, Majestic Princess
- 25 Dec: Ambition, Renaissance, Club Med 2
- 26 Dec: Seven Seas Grandeur, Marella Explorer, Viking Sea, Emerald Azzurra
- 27 Dec: Emerald Azzurra, Zuiderdam, Silver Spirit, Arvia
- 28 Dec: Arvia, Star Flyer
- 29 Dec: Wind Surf, Le Bellot, VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Norwegian Epic, AIDAperla, Brilliance Of The Seas
- 30 Dec: Royal Clipper, IIma
- 31 Dec: Silver Dawn, Le Ponant, Grand Princess, Volendam, Allura, Sea Cloud II
January 2026
- 1 Jan: Sea Cloud II, Le Ponant, Star Flyer, Freedom Of The Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Amera
- 2 Jan: Vision Of The Seas, Silver Ray
- 3 Jan: Enchanted Princess, Silver Shadow, Viking Sea, Mein Schiff 2
- 5 Jan: Mein Schiff 2, Wind Surf, Club Med 2, Renaissance, Ambition, Silver Shadow
- 6 Jan: Britannia, Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic, Marella Discovery 2
- 7 Jan: Celebrity Eclipse, Koningsdam
- 8 Jan: Valiant Lady, Brilliance Of The Seas, Explora I, Sea Cloud Spirit
- 9 Jan: Odyssey Of The Seas, Amadea, Norwegian Getaway, Marella Explorer, Marella Discovery, Emerald Azzurra
- 10 Jan: Emerald Azzurra, Wind Spirit, Arvia
- 11 Jan: Arvia, Star Flyer, Wind Spirit, Serenade Of The Seas, Zuiderdam, Silver Spirit
- 12 Jan: Le Ponant, Enchanted Princess, Silver Shadow, Queen Elizabeth, AIDAblu
- 13 Jan: Le Ponant, Royal Clipper, AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Hebridean Sky, Azamara Quest 14 Jan: VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Seabourn Ovation, Grand Princess, Sea Cloud Spirit, Wind Surf, Star Flyer, Celebrity Beyond, Brilliance Of The Seas, Renaissance, MSC Virtuosa, AIDAsol, Viking Sea, Ambition, Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Viva
- 17 Jan: SeaDream II, Bolette, Sea Cloud Spirit, Club Med 2, Mein Schiff 2
- 18 Jan: Mein Schiff 2, SeaDream II, Brilliance Of The Seas, Britannia, Celebrity Eclipse, Costa Fascinosa, Norwegian Epic, Marella Explorer, Marella Discovery 2
- 21 Jan: Celebrity Eclipse, Grand Princess, MSC Divina, Silver Spirit
- 22 Jan: Enchanted Princess, Norwegian Sky, Valiant Lady, Silver Ray, Ventura, Iona, Brilliance Of The Seas, Mein Schiff 3, Norwegian Getaway
- 24 Jan: Emerald Azzurra, Explora I, Allura, Arvia, Star Flyer, Queen Victoria, Wind Spirit, Sea Cloud II, Sea Cloud Spirit
- 26 Jan: Celebrity Ascent, AIDAblu, Artania, Royal Clipper, Club Med 2, Brilliant Lady, AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Sea Cloud Spirit, VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Le Ponant, Grand Princess, Seabourn Ovation, Koningsdam, Star Clipper, Ambience
- 29 Jan: Le Ponant, Four Seasons Yacht, Star Flyer, SeaDream II, Brilliance Of The Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Celebrity Beyond, Valiant Lady
- 30 Jan: Wind Spirit, Norwegian Viva
- 31 Jan: Marella Discovery, Odyssey Of The Seas
February 2026
- 1 Feb: Enchanted Princess, Serenade Of The Seas, Wind Spirit, Mein Schiff 2
- 2 Feb: Mein Schiff 2, Queen Elizabeth, AIDAsol
- 3 Feb: Valiant Lady, Britannia, Norwegian Epic, Marella Discovery 2, Costa Fascinosa
- 4 Feb: Celebrity Eclipse, Viking Sea
- 5 Feb: Renaissance, Ambition
- 6 Feb: Wind Spirit, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Gem, Emerald Azzurra
- 7 Feb: Emerald Azzurra, Club Med 2, Explora I, Arvia
- 8 Feb: Arvia, Star Flyer
- 9 Feb: Le Ponant
- 10 Feb: Le Ponant, Royal Clipper, Le Dumont-d’Urville, AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Jewel
- 11 Feb: Le Bellot, VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Grand Princess, Silver Ray, Ambience, Star Flyer
- 12 Feb: Celebrity Beyond, Enchanted Princess, MSC Virtuosa, Nautica, Norwegian Sky
- 14 Feb: Viking Sea
- 15 Feb: Wind Spirit, Mein Schiff 2
- 16 Feb: Mein Schiff 2, Renaissance, Seven Seas Grandeur, Ambition
- 17 Feb: Britannia, Celebrity Ascent, Marella Discovery 2, Norwegian Epic
- 18 Feb: Celebrity Eclipse, Silver Shadow, Seabourn Ovation, Koningsdam
- 19 Feb: Four Seasons Yacht, Sea Cloud II
- 20 Feb: Wind Spirit, Enchanted Princess, Marella Explorer, Silver Shadow, Nautica, Emerald Azzurra
- 21 Feb: Emerald Azzurra, Marella Discovery, Arvia
- 22 Feb: Arvia, Star Flyer, Norwegian Gem, Serenade Of The Seas, Wind Spirit
- 23 Feb: Queen Elizabeth, AIDAblu
- 24 Feb: Royal Clipper, Norwegian Getaway, Costa Fascinosa, AIDAperla, Brilliant Lady, Norwegian Epic, Viking Sea
- 25 Feb: VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Le Ponant, Grand Princess
- 26 Feb: Le Ponant, Star Flyer, Valiant Lady, Carnival Venezia, MSC Virtuosa, Renaissance, Celebrity Beyond, Ambition, Sea Cloud II
- 27 Feb: Wind Spirit, Celebrity Ascent, Silver Ray
- 28 Feb: SeaDream II, Bolette
March 2026
- 1 Mar: Norwegian Breakaway, Explora II, Mein Schiff 2
- 2 Mar: Brilliance Of The Seas, Costa Fascinosa
- 3 Mar: Carnival Venezia, Silver Spirit, AIDAblu
- 4 Mar: Marella Discovery 2, Insignia
- 5 Mar: Queen Mary 2, Valiant Lady
- 6 Mar: Arvia, Celebrity Ascent, Viking Sea, Le Bellot
- 7 Mar: Enchanted Princess, Silver Spirit, Wind Spirit
- 8 Mar: Azamara Quest, MSC Virtuosa
- 9 Mar: Mein Schiff 2, Costa Fascinosa, Norwegian Epic
- 10 Mar: Le Ponant, Royal Clipper, Celebrity Ascent, Wind Spirit, Norwegian Epic, Anthem Of The Seas, Insignia, Costa Fascinosa
- 11 Mar: VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Enchanted Princess, Grand Princess, Renaissance
- 12 Mar: Ambition, Star Flyer, Brilliance Of The Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Enchanted Princess, Valiant Lady, Celebrity Beyond
- 13 Mar: Club Med 2, Marella Discovery 2
- 14 Mar: Azamara Quest, Odyssey Of The Seas
- 15 Mar: Explora II, Wind Surf, Mein Schiff 2, Serenade Of The Seas
- 16 Mar: AIDAperla, Queen Elizabeth, Silver Dawn, Norwegian Getaway
- 17 Mar: Viking Sea, Silver Shadow, Emerald Azzurra
- 18 Mar: Britannia, Celebrity Reflection
- 19 Mar: Norwegian Epic, SeaDream II, Grand Princess, Celebrity Ascent
- 20 Mar: Sea Cloud II, Wind Spirit, Seven Seas Mariner
- 21 Mar: Carnival Venezia, Enchanted Princess, Brilliance Of The Seas, Explora I
- 22 Mar: Costa Fascinosa, Anthem Of The Seas
- 23 Mar: Silver Spirit, MSC Virtuosa, Marella Explorer
- 24 Mar: Le Ponant, Norwegian Getaway, Marella Discovery 2, Norwegian Sky
- 25 Mar: Valiant Lady, AIDAblu, Azamara Quest
- 26 Mar: Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Viva, Arvia
- 27 Mar: Queen Mary 2, Marella Discovery
- 28 Mar: Silver Ray, Sea Cloud Spirit
- 29 Mar: Enchanted Princess, Explora II
- 30 Mar: Marella Explorer, Silver Dawn
- 31 Mar: Costa Fascinosa, Wind Spirit
April 2026
- 1 Apr: Celebrity Eclipse
- 2 Apr: Seven Seas Grandeur, Star Flyer
- 3 Apr: Enchanted Princess, AIDAperla
- 4 Apr: Explora I, Queen Elizabeth
- 5 Apr: Marella Discovery, Wind Spirit
- 6 Apr: Celebrity Ascent, Arvia
- 7 Apr: Costa Fascinosa, Brilliance Of The Seas
- 8 Apr: MSC Virtuosa, Seabourn Ovation
- 9 Apr: Norwegian Epic, Marella Explorer
- 10 Apr: Celebrity Ascent, Anthem Of The Seas
- 11 Apr: Marella Discovery 2
- 12 Apr: Mein Schiff 2
- 13 Apr: Mein Schiff 2, Caribbean Princess
- 14 Apr: Celebrity Eclipse, Wind Spirit
- 15 Apr: Celebrity Eclipse, AIDAblu
- 16 Apr: Brilliance Of The Seas, Norwegian Getaway
- 17 Apr: Marella Discovery, Silver Dawn
- 18 Apr: Costa Fascinosa, Anthem Of The Seas
- 19 Apr: Arvia, Celebrity Ascent
- 20 Apr: Viking Sea, Enchanted Princess
- 21 Apr: Odyssey Of The Seas, AIDAblu
- 22 Apr: Celebrity Reflection, Marella Explorer
- 23 Apr: Queen Elizabeth, MSC Virtuosa
- 24 Apr: Carnival Venezia, Brilliance Of The Seas
- 25 Apr: Silver Ray, Costa Fascinosa
- 26 Apr: Anthem Of The Seas, Marella Discovery 2
- 27 Apr: Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic
- 28 Apr: Enchanted Princess, Explora II
- 29 Apr: Mein Schiff 2, Marella Explorer
- 30 Apr: Queen Mary 2, AIDAperla
