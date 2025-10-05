Antigua and Barbuda announces 2025-2026 cruise season with 540 ship calls

The Antigua Cruise Port released the 2025-2026 cruise schedule on September 25, featuring multiple port calls by top cruise lines like Princess, Royal Caribbean, MSC, Celebrity, Disney and Cunard.

Antigua and Barbuda: The twin island nation has officially unveiled its schedule for 2025-2026 cruise season. A total of 540 cruise calls from October 2025 to April 2026 are expected to be made, marking a significant boost for the nation’s tourism industry.

The Antigua Cruise Port shared the schedule on September 25, with visits by some of the world’s top cruise lines. Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, MSC Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, and Cunard are scheduled to make multiple port calls this season.

Most ships will dock at the capital, St John’s, although both Barbuda and Falmouth are also included in the itinerary. The schedule includes homeport operations, day stops, and overnight stays. Vessels will range from small luxury ships carrying only a few hundred passengers to the mega liners which can host over 4000 visitors.

Cruise Schedule for 2025-2026 Season

October 2025

2 Oct: Rhapsody Of The Seas

3 Oct: Celebrity Reflection

13 Oct: Celebrity Reflection

20 Oct: Queen Elizabeth

22 Oct: Regal Princess, Grand Princess

26 Oct: Disney Magic, Celebrity Reflection

27 Oct: Mein Schiff 2

30 Oct: Rhapsody Of The Seas

November 2025

1 Nov: MSC Divina

2 Nov: Celebrity Reflection

4 Nov: Caribbean Princess, Insignia

5 Nov: Disney Magic

6 Nov: Grand Princess

7 Nov: Explora I, Amera, Brilliance Of The Seas

9 Nov: Mein Schiff 2

10 Nov: Mein Schiff 2, Queen Elizabeth, Odyssey Of The Seas, Azamara Quest

11 Nov: AIDAsol

12 Nov: Celebrity Reflection, Caribbean Princess, Disney Magic

13 Nov: Valiant Lady

14 Nov: Renaissance

15 Nov: Insignia, Arvia

16 Nov: Arvia, Celebrity Summit, Silver Shadow

17 Nov: Crystal Serenity

18 Nov: Enchanted Princess, AIDAperla, Adventure Of The Seas, Spirit Of Discovery

19 Nov: Marella Explorer

20 Nov: Brilliance Of The Seas

21 Nov: Grand Princess, Coral Princess

22 Nov: Explora I, Koningsdam, Evrima

23 Nov: Mein Schiff 2

24 Nov: Mein Schiff 2, AIDAsol, Ambition, Explora II, Azamara Quest, Renaissance

25 Nov: Marina, Emerald Sakara, Celebrity Eclipse, Norwegian Epic, Valiant Lady

26 Nov: Britannia

28 Nov: Celebrity Ascent, Marella Explorer

29 Nov: Royal Clipper, Arvia

30 Nov: Arvia, Star Flyer, Royal Clipper, Enchanted Princess

December 2025

1 Dec: AIDAblu, Viking Sea, Wind Surf, Queen Elizabeth

2 Dec: AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Brilliant Lady

3 Dec: Renaissance, SeaDream II, Grand Princess, Europa 2

4 Dec: Brilliance Of The Seas, Evrima, Star Flyer, Ambition, MSC Virtuosa, Carnival Venezia

5 Dec: Norwegian Getaway, Celebrity Ascent

6 Dec: Marella Discovery 2, Viking Sea, Azamara Onward, Norwegian Gem

7 Dec: Explora I, Emerald Azzurra, Norwegian Breakaway, Mein Schiff 2

8 Dec: Emerald Azzurra, Mein Schiff 2, Azamara Quest

9 Dec: AIDAsol, Celebrity Eclipse, Norwegian Epic, Marella Explorer

11 Dec: Grand Princess, Valiant Lady, Marella Discovery, Seabourn Ovation

12 Dec: Emerald Azzurra, Koningsdam

13 Dec: Arvia, Emerald Azzurra, Star Flyer

14 Dec: SeaDream II, Wind Surf, AIDAblu, IIma

15 Dec: AIDAperla, Britannia, Seven Seas Mariner

16 Dec: MSC Virtuosa

17 Dec: Grand Princess, Allura, Evrima

18 Dec: Star Flyer, Brilliance Of The Seas, Silver Ray, Seven Seas Grandeur, Spirit Of Adventure

19 Dec: Azamara Onward, Celebrity Ascent, SeaDream I

20 Dec: Caribbean Princess, Viking Sea, Nautica, Mein Schiff 2

21 Dec: Mein Schiff 2

22 Dec: Azamara Quest, AIDAsol, Queen Elizabeth, Marella Discovery 2, Valiant Lady, Celebrity Eclipse, Norwegian Epic, IIma

23 Dec: Explora I, Insignia, MSC Divina, Enchanted Princess, Majestic Princess

25 Dec: Ambition, Renaissance, Club Med 2

26 Dec: Seven Seas Grandeur, Marella Explorer, Viking Sea, Emerald Azzurra

27 Dec: Emerald Azzurra, Zuiderdam, Silver Spirit, Arvia

28 Dec: Arvia, Star Flyer

29 Dec: Wind Surf, Le Bellot, VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Norwegian Epic, AIDAperla, Brilliance Of The Seas

30 Dec: Royal Clipper, IIma

31 Dec: Silver Dawn, Le Ponant, Grand Princess, Volendam, Allura, Sea Cloud II

January 2026

1 Jan: Sea Cloud II, Le Ponant, Star Flyer, Freedom Of The Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Amera

2 Jan: Vision Of The Seas, Silver Ray

3 Jan: Enchanted Princess, Silver Shadow, Viking Sea, Mein Schiff 2

5 Jan: Mein Schiff 2, Wind Surf, Club Med 2, Renaissance, Ambition, Silver Shadow

6 Jan: Britannia, Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic, Marella Discovery 2

7 Jan: Celebrity Eclipse, Koningsdam

8 Jan: Valiant Lady, Brilliance Of The Seas, Explora I, Sea Cloud Spirit

9 Jan: Odyssey Of The Seas, Amadea, Norwegian Getaway, Marella Explorer, Marella Discovery, Emerald Azzurra

10 Jan: Emerald Azzurra, Wind Spirit, Arvia

11 Jan: Arvia, Star Flyer, Wind Spirit, Serenade Of The Seas, Zuiderdam, Silver Spirit

12 Jan: Le Ponant, Enchanted Princess, Silver Shadow, Queen Elizabeth, AIDAblu

13 Jan: Le Ponant, Royal Clipper, AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Hebridean Sky, Azamara Quest 14 Jan: VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Seabourn Ovation, Grand Princess, Sea Cloud Spirit, Wind Surf, Star Flyer, Celebrity Beyond, Brilliance Of The Seas, Renaissance, MSC Virtuosa, AIDAsol, Viking Sea, Ambition, Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Viva

17 Jan: SeaDream II, Bolette, Sea Cloud Spirit, Club Med 2, Mein Schiff 2

18 Jan: Mein Schiff 2, SeaDream II, Brilliance Of The Seas, Britannia, Celebrity Eclipse, Costa Fascinosa, Norwegian Epic, Marella Explorer, Marella Discovery 2

21 Jan: Celebrity Eclipse, Grand Princess, MSC Divina, Silver Spirit

22 Jan: Enchanted Princess, Norwegian Sky, Valiant Lady, Silver Ray, Ventura, Iona, Brilliance Of The Seas, Mein Schiff 3, Norwegian Getaway

24 Jan: Emerald Azzurra, Explora I, Allura, Arvia, Star Flyer, Queen Victoria, Wind Spirit, Sea Cloud II, Sea Cloud Spirit

26 Jan: Celebrity Ascent, AIDAblu, Artania, Royal Clipper, Club Med 2, Brilliant Lady, AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Sea Cloud Spirit, VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Le Ponant, Grand Princess, Seabourn Ovation, Koningsdam, Star Clipper, Ambience

29 Jan: Le Ponant, Four Seasons Yacht, Star Flyer, SeaDream II, Brilliance Of The Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Celebrity Beyond, Valiant Lady

30 Jan: Wind Spirit, Norwegian Viva

31 Jan: Marella Discovery, Odyssey Of The Seas

February 2026

1 Feb: Enchanted Princess, Serenade Of The Seas, Wind Spirit, Mein Schiff 2

2 Feb: Mein Schiff 2, Queen Elizabeth, AIDAsol

3 Feb: Valiant Lady, Britannia, Norwegian Epic, Marella Discovery 2, Costa Fascinosa

4 Feb: Celebrity Eclipse, Viking Sea

5 Feb: Renaissance, Ambition

6 Feb: Wind Spirit, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Gem, Emerald Azzurra

7 Feb: Emerald Azzurra, Club Med 2, Explora I, Arvia

8 Feb: Arvia, Star Flyer

9 Feb: Le Ponant

10 Feb: Le Ponant, Royal Clipper, Le Dumont-d’Urville, AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Jewel

11 Feb: Le Bellot, VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Grand Princess, Silver Ray, Ambience, Star Flyer

12 Feb: Celebrity Beyond, Enchanted Princess, MSC Virtuosa, Nautica, Norwegian Sky

14 Feb: Viking Sea

14 Feb: Viking Sea 15 Feb: Wind Spirit, Mein Schiff 2

16 Feb: Mein Schiff 2, Renaissance, Seven Seas Grandeur, Ambition

17 Feb: Britannia, Celebrity Ascent, Marella Discovery 2, Norwegian Epic

18 Feb: Celebrity Eclipse, Silver Shadow, Seabourn Ovation, Koningsdam

19 Feb: Four Seasons Yacht, Sea Cloud II

20 Feb: Wind Spirit, Enchanted Princess, Marella Explorer, Silver Shadow, Nautica, Emerald Azzurra

21 Feb: Emerald Azzurra, Marella Discovery, Arvia

22 Feb: Arvia, Star Flyer, Norwegian Gem, Serenade Of The Seas, Wind Spirit

23 Feb: Queen Elizabeth, AIDAblu

24 Feb: Royal Clipper, Norwegian Getaway, Costa Fascinosa, AIDAperla, Brilliant Lady, Norwegian Epic, Viking Sea

25 Feb: VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Le Ponant, Grand Princess

26 Feb: Le Ponant, Star Flyer, Valiant Lady, Carnival Venezia, MSC Virtuosa, Renaissance, Celebrity Beyond, Ambition, Sea Cloud II

27 Feb: Wind Spirit, Celebrity Ascent, Silver Ray

28 Feb: SeaDream II, Bolette

March 2026

1 Mar: Norwegian Breakaway, Explora II, Mein Schiff 2

2 Mar: Brilliance Of The Seas, Costa Fascinosa

3 Mar: Carnival Venezia, Silver Spirit, AIDAblu

4 Mar: Marella Discovery 2, Insignia

5 Mar: Queen Mary 2, Valiant Lady

6 Mar: Arvia, Celebrity Ascent, Viking Sea, Le Bellot

7 Mar: Enchanted Princess, Silver Spirit, Wind Spirit

8 Mar: Azamara Quest, MSC Virtuosa

9 Mar: Mein Schiff 2, Costa Fascinosa, Norwegian Epic

10 Mar: Le Ponant, Royal Clipper, Celebrity Ascent, Wind Spirit, Norwegian Epic, Anthem Of The Seas, Insignia, Costa Fascinosa

11 Mar: VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Enchanted Princess, Grand Princess, Renaissance

12 Mar: Ambition, Star Flyer, Brilliance Of The Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Enchanted Princess, Valiant Lady, Celebrity Beyond

13 Mar: Club Med 2, Marella Discovery 2

14 Mar: Azamara Quest, Odyssey Of The Seas

15 Mar: Explora II, Wind Surf, Mein Schiff 2, Serenade Of The Seas

16 Mar: AIDAperla, Queen Elizabeth, Silver Dawn, Norwegian Getaway

17 Mar: Viking Sea, Silver Shadow, Emerald Azzurra

18 Mar: Britannia, Celebrity Reflection

19 Mar: Norwegian Epic, SeaDream II, Grand Princess, Celebrity Ascent

20 Mar: Sea Cloud II, Wind Spirit, Seven Seas Mariner

21 Mar: Carnival Venezia, Enchanted Princess, Brilliance Of The Seas, Explora I

22 Mar: Costa Fascinosa, Anthem Of The Seas

23 Mar: Silver Spirit, MSC Virtuosa, Marella Explorer

24 Mar: Le Ponant, Norwegian Getaway, Marella Discovery 2, Norwegian Sky

25 Mar: Valiant Lady, AIDAblu, Azamara Quest

26 Mar: Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Viva, Arvia

27 Mar: Queen Mary 2, Marella Discovery

28 Mar: Silver Ray, Sea Cloud Spirit

29 Mar: Enchanted Princess, Explora II

30 Mar: Marella Explorer, Silver Dawn

31 Mar: Costa Fascinosa, Wind Spirit

April 2026