Anguilla releases November ferry schedule for services between Anguilla and St Martin

The timetable covers November 1 to December 2, 2026, with morning and afternoon departures from Blowing Point Ferry Terminal and several vessels operating throughout the week.

Anguilla: Anguilla Air and Seaports Authority has released its ferry schedule for November, offering passengers more options to travel between Anguilla and St Martin. The schedule lists ferry services between November 1 and December 2, 2026.

Ferry schedules are grouped into morning and afternoon shifts, with the earliest departure being at 7:30 a.m. The schedule includes various vessels, such as Samantha, Lady Maria, Joshlin, Diamond I, Tee-Zech, Excellence II, Cheer's II, Deluxe, Niki-V and Two Diamonds.

Travelers can verify the timetable for their preferred travel date to obtain information on the assigned vessel and timing of departure as services are available throughout the week. The Blowing Point Ferry Terminal links Anguilla with neighboring islands like Sint Maarten and St. Martin.

The Anguilla Air and Seaports Authority has advised the passengers to reach the terminal early and contact their ferry services to confirm their departure details, as the schedule may change.

Travelers can view the November schedule on the official website of the Anguilla Air and Seaports Authority - anguillaports.com .

Ferry Schedule: November 1-7, 2026

Sunday, November 1

Morning: 7:30 – Two Diamonds; 8:30 – Excellence II; 9:30 – Cheers II; 10:30 – Two Diamonds; 11:30 – Excellence II; 12:30 – Cheers II

Afternoon: 2:00 – Niki-V; 3:30 – Deluxe; 4:30 – Niki-V; 5:15 – Deluxe

Monday, November 2

Morning: 7:30 – Diamond I; 8:30 – Joshlin; 9:30 – Samantha; 10:30 – Diamond I; 11:30 – Joshlin; 12:30 – Samantha

Afternoon: 2:00 – Tee-Zech; 3:30 – Lady Maria; 4:30 – Tee-Zech; 5:15 – Lady Maria

Tuesday, November 3

Morning: 7:30 – Excellence II; 8:30 – Niki-V; 9:30 – Deluxe; 10:30 – Excellence II; 11:30 – Niki-V; 12:30 – Deluxe

Afternoon: 2:00 – Cheers II; 3:30 – Two Diamonds; 4:30 – Cheers II; 5:15 – Two Diamonds

Wednesday, November 4

Morning: 7:30 – Joshlin; 8:30 – Tee-Zech; 9:30 – Lady Maria; 10:30 – Joshlin; 11:30 – Tee-Zech; 12:30 – Lady Maria

Afternoon: 2:00 – Samantha; 3:30 – Diamond I; 4:30 – Samantha; 5:15 – Diamond I

Thursday, November 5

Morning: 7:30 – Niki-V; 8:30 – Cheers II; 9:30 – Two Diamonds; 10:30 – Niki-V; 11:30 – Cheers II; 12:30 – Two Diamonds

Afternoon: 2:00 – Deluxe; 3:30 – Excellence II; 4:30 – Deluxe; 5:15 – Excellence II

Friday, November 6

Morning: 7:30 – Tee-Zech; 8:30 – Samantha; 9:30 – Diamond I; 10:30 – Tee-Zech; 11:30 – Samantha; 12:30 – Diamond I

Afternoon: 2:00 – Lady Maria; 3:30 – Joshlin; 4:30 – Lady Maria; 5:15 – Joshlin

Saturday, November 7