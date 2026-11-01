Anguilla releases November ferry schedule for services between Anguilla and St Martin
The timetable covers November 1 to December 2, 2026, with morning and afternoon departures from Blowing Point Ferry Terminal and several vessels operating throughout the week.
1st of November 2026
Anguilla: Anguilla Air and Seaports Authority has released its ferry schedule for November, offering passengers more options to travel between Anguilla and St Martin. The schedule lists ferry services between November 1 and December 2, 2026.
Ferry schedules are grouped into morning and afternoon shifts, with the earliest departure being at 7:30 a.m. The schedule includes various vessels, such as Samantha, Lady Maria, Joshlin, Diamond I, Tee-Zech, Excellence II, Cheer's II, Deluxe, Niki-V and Two Diamonds.
Travelers can verify the timetable for their preferred travel date to obtain information on the assigned vessel and timing of departure as services are available throughout the week. The Blowing Point Ferry Terminal links Anguilla with neighboring islands like Sint Maarten and St. Martin.
The Anguilla Air and Seaports Authority has advised the passengers to reach the terminal early and contact their ferry services to confirm their departure details, as the schedule may change.
Travelers can view the November schedule on the official website of the Anguilla Air and Seaports Authority - anguillaports.com.
Ferry Schedule: November 1-7, 2026
Sunday, November 1
Morning: 7:30 – Two Diamonds; 8:30 – Excellence II; 9:30 – Cheers II; 10:30 – Two Diamonds; 11:30 – Excellence II; 12:30 – Cheers II
Afternoon: 2:00 – Niki-V; 3:30 – Deluxe; 4:30 – Niki-V; 5:15 – Deluxe
Monday, November 2
Morning: 7:30 – Diamond I; 8:30 – Joshlin; 9:30 – Samantha; 10:30 – Diamond I; 11:30 – Joshlin; 12:30 – Samantha
Afternoon: 2:00 – Tee-Zech; 3:30 – Lady Maria; 4:30 – Tee-Zech; 5:15 – Lady Maria
Tuesday, November 3
Morning: 7:30 – Excellence II; 8:30 – Niki-V; 9:30 – Deluxe; 10:30 – Excellence II; 11:30 – Niki-V; 12:30 – Deluxe
Afternoon: 2:00 – Cheers II; 3:30 – Two Diamonds; 4:30 – Cheers II; 5:15 – Two Diamonds
Wednesday, November 4
Morning: 7:30 – Joshlin; 8:30 – Tee-Zech; 9:30 – Lady Maria; 10:30 – Joshlin; 11:30 – Tee-Zech; 12:30 – Lady Maria
Afternoon: 2:00 – Samantha; 3:30 – Diamond I; 4:30 – Samantha; 5:15 – Diamond I
Thursday, November 5
Morning: 7:30 – Niki-V; 8:30 – Cheers II; 9:30 – Two Diamonds; 10:30 – Niki-V; 11:30 – Cheers II; 12:30 – Two Diamonds
Afternoon: 2:00 – Deluxe; 3:30 – Excellence II; 4:30 – Deluxe; 5:15 – Excellence II
Friday, November 6
Morning: 7:30 – Tee-Zech; 8:30 – Samantha; 9:30 – Diamond I; 10:30 – Tee-Zech; 11:30 – Samantha; 12:30 – Diamond I
Afternoon: 2:00 – Lady Maria; 3:30 – Joshlin; 4:30 – Lady Maria; 5:15 – Joshlin
Saturday, November 7
Morning: 7:30 – Cheers II; 8:30 – Deluxe; 9:30 – Excellence II; 10:30 – Cheers II; 11:30 – Deluxe; 12:30 – Excellence II
Afternoon: 2:00 – Two Diamonds; 3:30 – Niki-V; 4:30 – Two Diamonds; 5:15 – Niki-V
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