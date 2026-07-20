67 Rescued After Guyana Ferry Sinks; Captain Arrested as Search Continues

Guyana: A passenger ferry carrying 133 people capsized off the Guyana coast on Saturday, July 18, around 11:01 p.m. A major search operation was launched shortly after and 67 people were rescued including 15 children. Crew members also tested positive for narcotics.



Dozens of people are still missing and as per reports ten people aboard the vessel were feared dead.



The MV Barima was carrying 116 passengers and 17 crew members. The vessel capsized after its departure from the capital Georgetown on Saturday, July 18 around 3:15 p.m. about seven miles offshore. The vessel was travelling to Port Kaituma when it sank near Iron Punt.



In a press briefing on Sunday, July 19, Prime Minister Mark Philips told the media that the people who were rescued also included 41 men, 11 women and 15 children. Philips said that the ferry was within its weight capacity at the time of the incident and that it was licensed to hold more than 300 passengers.



Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said that a distress call was received at 11:01 p.m. on Saturday and a search operation was then started, including government teams, privately-owned boats, the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard and Air Corps, private aircraft, fishing vessels and civilian volunteers. The search operation is underway on Monday, July 20.



Earlier, PM Philips also disclosed that some of those rescued were not on the vessel’s passenger manifest. He also revealed that two crew members tested positive for narcotics.



Edghill also confirmed that one of those crew members was the captain, who tested positive for cannabis.



He added that the rescue operation has been complicated because of the additional, unlisted people who were onboard, making it difficult for authorities to determine the exact number of people who were on the vessel.



Edghill later informed that the captain has been arrested after he tested positive for narcotics. Only 35 of the 67 rescued people have been found to have been listed on the passenger manifest.



He said, “I am outraged. We are talking about operational breaches; people will be dealt with,” during the late night press conference in Georgetown on Sunday.



Authorities have launched a criminal investigation after the captain and another crew member tested positive for marijuana and the vessel’s passenger manifest was found to be inaccurate.



According to Edghill, the ferry was equipped with 250 life jackets, two rigid lifeboats and six inflatable life crafts. The vessel was built in 1939 and is 40 m (131ft) long.



Following this tragic incident Caribbean leaders have expressed grief and have extended condolences to Guyana and the families of those affected.



Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis Dr. Terrance Drew expressed condolences about the tragic ferry incident and said “My thoughts and prayers are with the people and Government of Guyana, especially the families who are anxiously waiting for news of their loved ones.”





He said that Government and people of St. Kitts & Nevis stand with people of Guyana and hope for the best possible outcome for all those still unaccounted for.



Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness also expressed grief over this incident and said that, “On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I express our solidarity with President Irfaan Ali, the Government and people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and especially to the families and loved ones of those affected.”





He said their thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is impacted by this event, as well as with the rescue teams who continue their efforts with dedication and courage.