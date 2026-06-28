4.9 Magnitude earthquake felt in Venezuela two days after deadly twin Quakes

Venezuela: A new earthquake of 4.9 magnitude has been felt off the northern coast of Venezuela, just two days after the two back-to-back destructive earthquakes that left the country in tragic conditions.



According to the earthquake tracker organisation EMSC, the recent quake originated about 61 kilometres (36 miles) northwest of Maracay in northern Venezuela. It was felt in Caracas and Maracay on Friday, June 27.



The death toll continues to increase after the twin earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude, which struck on Wednesday evening. At least 920 people have died and 3,360 are injured, while 172 people remain trapped beneath collapsed buildings and more than 50,000 people are reported to be missing as search operations continue.



The update about the new figures was given by the National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on Friday. “Each person saved is a miracle,” he said.



Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello informed that the Venezuelan government has decided to restrict access to La Guaira state, which is one of the most affected areas by the twin quakes. “Access to La Guaira state is restricted as of 8 pm (0000 GMT),” Cabello said. Interim leader Delcy Rodriguez has also urged people to avoid travelling to the area north of Caracas.



International rescue teams, volunteers, residents, and emergency responders are working deliberately to search for survivors who are still trapped beneath the rubble. However, rescue efforts have been hampered because of damaged roads, power outages, shortage of heavy machinery, and delay in arrival of international aid teams.



In many worst-hit areas, family members have desperately started searching for their loved ones by digging through concrete and twisted metal with their bare hands. Some are even using their vehicles as improvised ambulances to support the rescue operation.



The US Geological Survey has estimated the death toll to go beyond 10,000, and would make this disaster as one of the deadliest ones to hit Latin America in the past century.



A damage of $6.7 billion has been estimated by the UN. At least 383 buildings have been flattened, most of which are in La Guaira state. About 13 hospitals and 25 shopping centres were seriously damaged and a total of 1,423 infrastructure were destroyed. The country has sustained a huge economic loss amounting to $6.7 billion, which is equivalent to approximately 6% of the country’s GDP.