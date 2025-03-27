Jamaica marks milestone in Aviation with Emirates’ first-ever direct flight to Caribbean, starting in April

The tourism sector of Jamaica is expected to mark significant milestone as Emirates has partnered with German carrier Condor Airlines. These services will result in the first-ever direct services from a Middle Eastern airline to the English-speaking Caribbean.

The new services will offer weekly direct flight services between Dubai and Montego Bay though Frankfurt, Germany. The services are expected to start on 10th April, 2025 and will run through 26th December, 2026. This initiative is expected to play a massive role in strengthening Jamaica’s airlift capacity and bringing the country closer to securing direct Dubai-Jamaica flights in the future.

Shedding light on the services, the Minister of Tourism of Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett noted that these new flight services from Emirates Airlines will play a major role in creating significant tourism and economic opportunities for Jamaica. “The proposed air service represents a landmark moment for Jamaica’s aviation and tourism sectors, offering unprecedented global access and potential for economic growth,” said the tourism minister.

Major breakthrough for Jamaica’s Global Tourism: Minister Edmund Bartlett

The Tourism Minister of Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett described these services as a ‘major breakthrough’ for Jamaica’s Global Tourism. He noted that the Emirates presence in Jamaica could play a massive role in driving a range of business opportunities, creating major economic impact across the region.

He added that Emirates will provide direct connections to global markets of Jamaica, enhancing trade opportunities and positioning the island as a strategic international hub. He continued stating, that this proposed route will not only create seamless connections between Jamaica and Dubai but also with other key global markets, including Dubai, major European cities, and strategic international business centers.

He added that this route not only offer tourism but will also provide substantial opportunities for Jamaican manufacturers, agricultural producers and entertainers to access new markets. The Emirates’ route from Dubai to Montego Bay, which are loaded for sale in the airline’s Global Distribution System, are expected to significantly increase international visitor numbers for Jamaica, particularly from the Middle East.

The new air service is also anticipated to generate direct and indirect jobs across aviation, hospitality, and related support industries.

Efforts of several years came to fruition: Minister Bartlett

The tourism minister noted that these services reflect their discussion back in 2021, noting that it began with the wider concept of opening the markets of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) area and India through the Dubai gateway.

He added that as soon as they met with the chairman of Emirates, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and his team, they started working with the NATA (North Atlantic Tourism Association) and other travel partners. He added that their team efforts turned out to be really successful as Emirates is all set to fly to Jamaica as the opening up of the Caribbean link.

The tourism minister Bartlett also extended gratitude to his team members, including Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Senator Delano Seiveright, Director of Tourism, Donovan White and many others who brought the plan to fruition. He added that this achievement is a result of their years of efforts which will ensure the long-term success of Jamaica’s tourism sector.