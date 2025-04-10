Guyana announces 42-member squad for CARIFTA 2025

Highlighting the CARIFTA 2025 squad, the Association noted it features a mix of experienced and rising Guyanese athletes ready to shine on the international stage.

The Athletics Association of Guyana has announced a 42-member squad selected to represent Guyana at the upcoming CARIFTA Games. Tournament scheduled to take place in Trinidad from 19th to 21st April, 2025 is a great platform for athletes to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. The selection of all these athletes marks the largest ever fielded by the Association for the prestigious junior regional meet.

Shedding light on the athletes selected to represent Guyana at the CARIFTA 2025, the Association noted that the squad boasts a blend of experienced and emerging talent, who are all set to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform.

The squad also includes 15 athletes who are returning from the CARIFTA 2024 Games in Grenada. Among the returning athletes are Malachi Austin, Tianna Springer, and Athaleyha Hinckson. Guyana will also have their representation in the decathlon event for the first time, aiming to take up several challenges at the highly-anticipated CARIFTA 2025.

The athletes that will represent Guyana at CARIFTA 2025, include, Kaidon Persaud, Ezekiel Millington, Gordon Thompson, Jonathan Richards, Dequan Farrell, Tishawn Easton, Walton Alleyne, Ade Sealey, Nathaniel Samaroo, Rodel Greene, Duel Europe, Zakiah Jacobs, David Williams, Tianna Springer, Timothy Smith, Lamar Yaw, Athaleyha Hinckson, Angel Jeffrey, Shania Thompson, Nerissa McPherson, Esther McKinnon, Attoya Harvey, Adanya Glen, Jennifer Byass, Charissa December, Kenetha Fraser, Skylar Charles, Jaden Sutherland, Afi Blair, Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, Shaquan Shepherd, Ebo McNeil, Bryson Anderson, Ethan Cort, Anthony Cort, Marquez Miggins, Kaymayra Lacon, Danangelo Smith, Adessa Albert, Devon Easton and Jamie Fraser.

All these athletes will compete in various track and field events across various disciplines. The Association described it as a great opportunity for the athletes to showcase their skills in sprints, middle-distance races, jumps, throws, and relays. The Association also shared that the athletes are currently training under the guidance of coaches and mentors, ensuring they are well-prepared for the upcoming tournament.

The Association further appreciated all the selected athletes for their unwavering hard work and determination. They also encouraged them to continue to work, aiming to win the medals for their nation.

The CARIFTA 2025 is an annual athletic event which is known for bringing diverse talents together, providing them a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. The Tournament also provides athletes a great opportunity to compete against some of the elite athletes of the Caribbean region.

Guyana is also most likely to bid to host the CARIFTA Games in 2025. They added that they are looking forward to welcoming athletes next year for the Games 2026.