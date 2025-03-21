Lindon Victor opts out of 2025 World Indoor Championships, sets sights on Outdoor Season

Lindon Victor announced he will not compete in the 2025 World Indoor Championships, focusing instead on the outdoor season.

The bronze medallist and well-known Grenadian decathlete, Lindon Victor has announced about his non-participation in the 2025 World Indoor Championships. The reason for his non-participation has not been unveiled yet by the athlete; however, he has expressed his vision to focus on the ‘outdoor season.’

Sharing about his unavailability for the 2025 World Indoor Championship, the athlete from Grenada, Lindon Victor noted, “Unfortunately, I won’t be competing at this year’s World Indoor Championships.” He further mentioned that there’s a lot to unpack, but for now, the right decision for him is to confirm that he won’t be opening next week as planned.

The athlete further expressed his gratitude to all his fans, countrymen and lovers for all the essential support, especially from those who were excited to see him represent Grenada. He added that this was not his plan, however he is determined and focused on the bigger picture, i.e., outdoor season.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be competing at this year’s World Indoor Championships. There’s a lot to unpack, but for now, my season won’t be opening next week as planned. I know some of you were looking forward to seeing me represent Grenada, and I truly appreciate the support,” said Lindon Victor.

The netizens took to their social media accounts to extend their best wishes to the athlete. They also supported the athlete on his decision and assured him that they will continue to back him, no matter what the situation arises.

As an individual wrote, “There is a reason and a season for everything bro. Take your time and steer your course. Good luck in this outdoor season.” Another user wrote, “God is leading us in the perfect direction. Let’s go bro, more time to prepare for the bigger blessings.” “We totally understand, take it easy and have more time to prepare and when you are ready, we will be there to support,” said another individual.

Notably, Lindon Victor has also been the winner of bronze medal in Paris Olympics 2024, as he broke the Decathlon Discus Throw with a distance of 53.91 meters, marking a significant milestone in his athletic career. The athlete has aimed at continuing to work hard, breaking all his previous records, representing Grenada on an international platform with pride and dedication.

World Indoor Championship 2025

The World Athletics Indoor Championship has been scheduled to held in Nanjing, the People’s Republic of China from 21st to 23rd March, 2025. This event will be the first major global track and field competition since the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The championship will feature more than 500 athletes from around 120 countries competing for the medals.

The event serves as a key stepping stone for the athletes preparing for the World Athletics Championship, scheduled to held in Tokyo in September 2025.