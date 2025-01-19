Silver Airways announces additional flights for USVI Agrifest 2025 between St. Thomas and St. Croix

Silver Airways has announced the expansion of flight services between St. Croix and St. Thomas for the USVI Agrifest, scheduled to held in St. Croix for three days. Flight Services effective from 13th February to 17th February, 2025 will be available with fares starting at just $79.

Shedding light on the extra flights added by Silver Airways, they aimed at making it accessible for all the citizens to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones. The passengers can also enjoy the 20% off on their flights by using the promo code ‘‘THANKYOU20’ along with the other terms and conditions shared by the airline.

Extra flight services added between St. Croix and St. Thomas

Thursday, 13th February, 2025

The airline will provide two direct services enroute from St. Croix to St. Thomas, with first flight to depart at 9:25 am and another at 11:45 am.

Friday, 14th February, 2025

The airline has announced to offer five direct services on Friday, 14th February, 2025, with two departing from St. Croix and three from St. Thomas. The first flight from St. Thomas will depart at 8:15 am, arriving in St. Croix at 8:45 am. The return flight from St. Croix is scheduled to leave at 9:25 am, reaching St. Thomas at 9:55 am.

Another flight from St. Thomas will depart at 10:35 am, arriving in St. Croix at 11:05 am, with the return leg of the flight leaving at 12:45 pm and landing in St Thomas at 1:15 pm. The last flight of the day from St. Thomas will depart at 1:55 pm, arriving in St. Croix at 2:25 pm.

Saturday, 15th February, 2025

On Saturday, the airline will offer only one direct service between St. Croix and St. Thomas. The service will be provided from St Croix, departing at 8:20 am, arriving in St. Thomas at 8:50 am.

Sunday, 16th February, 2025

The airline will offer five direct services on Sunday, 16th February, with three departing from St. Thomas and two from St. Croix. The first flight from St. Thomas will depart at 8: 15 am arriving in St. Croix at 8:45 am. The return flight from St. Croix is scheduled to leave at 9:25 am, reaching St. Thomas at 9:55 am.

Another flight from St. Thomas will depart at 10:35 am, arriving in St. Croix at 11:05 am, with the return leg of the flight leaving at 11:45 pm and landing in St Thomas at 12:15 pm. The final flight from St. Thomas will depart at 12:55 pm and arriving in St. Croix at 1:25 pm.

Monday, 17th February, 2025

Two flights will operate on Monday, 17th February, with both departing from St. Thomas. The first flight will depart from St. Thomas at 9:35 am, arriving in St. Croix at 10:05 am. The second flight from St. Thomas will take off at 11:55 am, and arriving in St. Croix at 12:25 pm.

USVI AgriFest

USVI Agrifest has been scheduled to take place in St. Croix. The fest is a colorful display of locally produced agricultural products, livestock, arts and crafts and native cuisine. The festival offers three days of delicious local food, vibrant crafts, a farmers’ market, and the fun for the whole family! The attendees will also get an opportunity to enjoy the live electrifying performance by Grammy award-winning reggae artist Buju Banton.