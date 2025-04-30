Double Tragedy in Belize: Father and Teenager accused of sexual abuse in separate cases

The mother filed the complaint and accompanied her daughter to the police station.

30th of April 2025

In a shocking incident in Belize, the father has been accused of raping his 13-year-old daughter on several occasions. A medical examination was conducted and it was certified that the child had been sexually assaulted by her own father. 

As per the reports, the complaint was filed to the officials by the mother, who accompanied her daughter to the police station. The mother complained that the child’s father had sexual Intercourse with her on three different occasions in the year 2023. The identity of the father has not been revealed yet by the authorities, but the investigation is ongoing and the authorities have ensured to conduct a proper investigation into the matter. This is not the first time when a teenager has been forcefully involved in a sexual intercourse. 

Another incident, teenager rapes a minor 

As recently in a separate incident, the police authorities of Belize also caught an 18-year-old red handed raping a female minor, while conducting a house search. As per reports, the investigation began on Monday, 28th April, 2025 when they discovered an 18-year-old adult male engaging in sexual relations with the 14-year-old minor.

The identity of both the teenagers have not been revealed yet by the authorities. According to the details, a medical examination was also conducted where it was certified that the minor had been sexually assaulted and the injuries were certified as harm.

The authorities have not shared any further details to the incident, but have ensured to conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. 

Netizens express concern for safety and security of females

The netizens reacted on both the incidents and expressed their concern over the safety and security of the girls. An individual wrote, “Will this mess ever stop, men why are you that sick you pick on your own children to abuse when you should be protecting them from being abused outside and you the father abusing them at home where they should feel safe.”

These type of basterd doesn't deserve to see light again. Their own children. Damm. I hope the law gives him life time he deserved. But again, seems that they don’t care about our lives or the lives of our love once. Such ashamed on boat end,” wrote another user. 

Jesus have mercy what this world coming to. Enough it's Enough I believe it's time to teach them a example and I believe the rest will take precaution we as parents to cover our kids them from harm not put them in harm way protect our youth,” said another user.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

England Secures historic 3-1 victory in T20 Series over West Indies on their home ground

England secures historic 3-1 victory in T20I series over West Indies

19th of November 2024

Venezuelan national was charged with the murder of Chetram Ramjattan in Guyana. Picture Credits: Fb account

Venezuelan national charged with attempted murder in Guyana

5th of December 2023

St Kitts and Nevis welcomes global support and development for disaster preparedness

St Kitts and Nevis welcomes global support and development for disaster preparedness

27th of July 2023

Guyana: Health Ministry celebrates World Down Syndrome Day 2023 || Picture Courtesy: Ministry of Health

Guyana: Health Ministry celebrates World Down Syndrome Day 2023

22nd of March 2023

Saint Lucia: Sports Ministry hosts annual Table Tennis Tournament, know results Image Courtesy: Facebook

Saint Lucia: Sports Ministry hosts annual Table Tennis Tournament, know results

4th of February 2023

PM Gaston Browne asks the US to make more financial investments in Caribbean.

Antigua and Barbuda PM Browne looks up to US for more financial investment in Caribbean

27th of January 2022

Bank of Mexico is planning to launch a government-backed digital currency by 2024.

Mexico to launch its digital currency by 2024

3rd of January 2022

Stranded Passengers return to Guyana after 3-day delay by British Airways

3rd of January 2025