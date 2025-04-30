Double Tragedy in Belize: Father and Teenager accused of sexual abuse in separate cases

In a shocking incident in Belize, the father has been accused of raping his 13-year-old daughter on several occasions. A medical examination was conducted and it was certified that the child had been sexually assaulted by her own father.

As per the reports, the complaint was filed to the officials by the mother, who accompanied her daughter to the police station. The mother complained that the child’s father had sexual Intercourse with her on three different occasions in the year 2023. The identity of the father has not been revealed yet by the authorities, but the investigation is ongoing and the authorities have ensured to conduct a proper investigation into the matter. This is not the first time when a teenager has been forcefully involved in a sexual intercourse.

Another incident, teenager rapes a minor

As recently in a separate incident, the police authorities of Belize also caught an 18-year-old red handed raping a female minor, while conducting a house search. As per reports, the investigation began on Monday, 28th April, 2025 when they discovered an 18-year-old adult male engaging in sexual relations with the 14-year-old minor.

The identity of both the teenagers have not been revealed yet by the authorities. According to the details, a medical examination was also conducted where it was certified that the minor had been sexually assaulted and the injuries were certified as harm.

The authorities have not shared any further details to the incident, but have ensured to conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

Netizens express concern for safety and security of females

The netizens reacted on both the incidents and expressed their concern over the safety and security of the girls. An individual wrote, “Will this mess ever stop, men why are you that sick you pick on your own children to abuse when you should be protecting them from being abused outside and you the father abusing them at home where they should feel safe.”

“These type of basterd doesn't deserve to see light again. Their own children. Damm. I hope the law gives him life time he deserved. But again, seems that they don’t care about our lives or the lives of our love once. Such ashamed on boat end,” wrote another user.

“Jesus have mercy what this world coming to. Enough it's Enough I believe it's time to teach them a example and I believe the rest will take precaution we as parents to cover our kids them from harm not put them in harm way protect our youth,” said another user.