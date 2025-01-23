Barbados celebrates Inaugural visit of Odyssey of the Seas with vibrant performances

Southern Caribbean Cruise which set sail on 16th January from New York, is on its 11-day, round-trip.

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas marked its inaugural call to Barbados, bringing more than 4000 passengers to the country. Passengers onboard the vessel were welcomed with a grand-welcoming ceremony, celebrating the maiden call of the vessel with lively cultural performances.

The Southern Caribbean Cruise which set sail on 16th January from New York, is on its 11-day, round-trip. The vessel departed Barbados for Basseterre, St. Kitts and is being expected to berth again at the shores of Barbados on 2nd February, 2025.

Grand welcoming ceremony

The inaugural call of the Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas was celebrated with a grand welcoming ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates including, representatives of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Barbados Port Inc., and Platinum Port Agency. The tourism authority expressed excitement on the inaugural visit by the vessel and welcomed the Captain with a plaque exchange ceremony.

The Captain, Marek Slaby his passengers and crew members were given a grand onboard reception by the tourism delegates of Barbados, making their first-ever visit ‘unforgettable’. The tourism authority mentioned about the visit by the vessel and added that it came at the height of the thriving cruise season of Barbados.

Passengers explored diverse attractions of Barbados

Passengers onboard the cruise ship explored diverse attractions of Barbados, while many others embarked on independent adventures. From strolling through the streets to shopping for unique souvenirs, visiting the beaches, and indulging in the city’s amenities, the passengers enjoyed and explored incredible offerings that Barbados provides.

Captain Marek Slaby delighted on his visit to Barbados

The Captain of the cruise ship Marek Slabey expressed his delight at being back in Barbados, with a different cruise line. He thanked the tourism delegates of Barbados for their warm reception and making the inaugural visit of the vessel memorable. He also highlighted about the genuine hospitality by the tourism delegates of Barbados and said that received humongous amount of love and respect from them.

Tourism Minister on Odyssey of the Seas maiden call

The tourism minister described the inaugural call of Odyssey of the Seas as an exciting development for the cruise industry of Barbados. He added that the arrival of the vessel marks a new and exciting chapter in the cruise history of nation. The Minister also emphasized on the cruise tourism of the nation and added that it remains a cornerstone of Barbados economy.

He added that the cruise tourism has been playing a significant role in driving job creation, supporting local businesses, and contributing significantly to the nation’s development. The Minister further went on add that such inaugural visit by the vessel outlines the growing reputation of Barbados as a premier destination on the world stage.