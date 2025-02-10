Antigua and Barbuda U-17 National Team heads to Guatemala for CONCACAF U-17 Qualifiers

The Antigua and Barbuda U-17 team will clash against Guatemala, Haiti and St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a part of their upcoming fixtures in the tournament.

10th of February 2025

Antigua and Barbuda Under-17 National Team has headed to Guatemala. The team will compete in the CONCACAF U17 Qualifiers, representing the twin-island nation on an international platform. 

The Antigua and Barbuda U-17 team will clash against Guatemala, Haiti and St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a part of their upcoming fixtures in the tournament. These three games would be crucial for the team to win, aiming to advance in the tournament. 

Schedule of upcoming games of CONCACAF U-17 Qualifiers 

·         Tuesday, 11th February, 2025 – Antigua and Barbuda vs Guatemala

·         Thursday, 13th February, 2025 – Antigua and Barbuda vs Haiti

·         Sunday, 16th February, 2025 – Antigua and Barbuda vs St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Players named for U-17 CONCACAF Qualifiers 

The players that will be representing Antigua and Barbuda in the U-17 CONCACAF Qualifiers include, Joshua Roache, Seth Layne, Marlon Peters, Najontae Wijnaldum, Zidaan Williams, Samuel Brazier, Marco Michael, Silence Manyaka, Cody Richardson, Jermarion Edwards, Gavin Gonsalves, Erick Moreta, Mican Archibald, Jaeden Browne, Greg Williams, Vaughn Jackson, Brenden Skillings, Jaquon Watts, Brandon Stachell, Sakidi Meade and Adonai Lee-Francis. 

The team has been accompanied by several officials, including,

·         Auchland Jarvis- Head Coach

·          Gason Gregory, Assistant Coach

·          Janiel Simon, Asst. Coach/Goal keepers Coach

·         Sowerby Gomes, Technical Director; 

·         Salim Browne, Team Manager; 

·         McLean Lawrence, Physio;

·          Coull Graham, Trainer

·          Lakesha Samuel, Equipment Manager. 

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association on players 

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association shed light on the participation of the Under-17 boys. They described it is a great platform for the players to showcase their skills, talent, abilities and techniques on an international platform. 

They said that the tournament will play a significant role in bringing talent from all the regions together, celebrating the sport, promoting unity and brotherhood, while keeping up the competitive spirit. 

CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Qualifiers 

The 2025 edition of the CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Qualifiers has already begun on 7th February, 2025. The tournament will follow a new single-round format. These matches will help the team in finding 8 teams in total that will represent the region at the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup 2025. 

The CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Qualifiers will consist of a single round. In this round, the 35 participating Member Associations are divided into around eight groups, where each team will play against each team in its group once. 

