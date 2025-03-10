Antigua and Barbuda crowned champions of 53rd Leeward Islands Debating Competition

The debaters at Leeward Islands Debating Competition confidently shared their views, supported by facts and data.

10th of March 2025

Antigua and Barbuda became the new Champions of the 53rd edition of the Leeward Islands Debating Competition. The debaters, Pursuit Browne and Shaquana Simpson successfully opposed the moot: 'Without adequate soft skills training Caribbean youth will not achieve their fullest potential,’ defeating the host nation, St Maarten on Saturday. 

The debaters confidently shared their views, supported by facts and data. The duo engaged in a competition, showcasing their researched data and an ability to counter arguments. 

Antigua and Barbuda’s performance in Leeward Islands Debating Competition 

Antigua and Barbuda team started the competition on Thursday, 6th March, 2025 with remarkable victory, defeating Anguilla by 6 points. The debaters namely, Diamond Weaver and Gadija Buffonge opposed the moot: 'Permissive parenting has negatively affected Gen Zs', winning their first debate with points, 134-128.

Following that, Antigua and Barbuda team defeated the last year’s champions, Nevis by 24 points on Friday, 7th March, 2025. They successfully proposed the moot “Parental leave should be equal for both mothers and fathers,” showcasing their oratory skills and thinking throughout the competition.  

Following their remarkable victory, the netizens flooded the social media with congratulatory messages. They extended congratulations to Antigua and Barbuda, lauding them for their intellectual debate. “Antigua Barbuda to dah world!!! Congratulations Champions Well done,” wrote one user. “Congratulations!!!! Hard work, dedication and motivation as a team has become victorious with God's help. In everything you do girls put God first,” wrote another. 

Leeward Islands Debating Competition 2025 

The Leeward Islands Debating Competition which began on 6th March, ran through 8th March, 2025 in St. Maarten. The competition was conducted between five nations, which include, Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua, St. Kitts, and St. Maarten. All these nations participated in the competition showcased their knowledge and intelligence on the international platform.  

Shedding light on the debate competition, the organizers called it a great platform for developing communication and enhancing research skills among students. They added that such debate competitions are a great platform for the students to showcase their knowledge and skills. 

