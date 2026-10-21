Young Destroyer to defend Antigua and Barbuda Independence Calypso Crown

Fifteen finalists will challenge reigning champion Young Destroyer for the Independence Calypso Monarch title on October 30 at the Green Lounge in Cedar Grove, as part of Antigua and Barbuda’s 45th Independence celebrations.

Antigua and Barbuda: Reigning Independence Calypso Monarch Young Destroyer will be competing with 15 other artists for the championship title on October 30. The final will take place at the Green Lounge in the Cedar Grove Longford Estate.

The Calypso Monarch competition is part of the celebrations marking Antigua and Barbuda’s 45th anniversary of Independence. These 15 contestants were able to qualify for Friday’s semifinals that consisted of 30 calypsonians. Organizers announced the selected contestants on Saturday.

The finalists include Faithful, Sammie C, Omari, Jukey Dan, Dr. Solo, Sazzelle, Kid Fresh, Lyrical Reds, De Sniper, Peetron, Calypso Redding, Raine, Richie Francis, Willie Wawa, and Gee Bee.

The 15 contestants will be competing against Leston Jacobs who performs under the name of Young Destroyer. He is the current champion of both the Independence and Carnival calypso contests.

Being in the calypso game for more than 20 years, Young Destroyer is a three time winner of the carnival competition. He will aim to extend his success by retaining the Independence title.

The contenders will try to establish themselves through music, humor, and stories. Calypso is still one of the major cultural events of Antigua and gives people the opportunity to entertain audiences and comment on social issues.

This year’s contest is being hosted under the Independence theme, “Renaissance: Rooted in Pride, Bounded by Prosperity for All.”

The October 30 final will determine whether Young Destroyer will retain his crown or a new performer wins the Independence Calypso Monarch title.