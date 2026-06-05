Vybz Kartel and Mavado reunite on new album God & Time

The upcoming 14-track album brings together Vybz Kartel and long-time rival Mavado on the same project, marking a notable moment in dancehall after years of division between Gaza and Gully supporters.

Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, dubbed ‘The World Boss,’ is all set to release his 19th studio album, God & Time. Kartel has lined up several prominent artists, including Wizkid, Spice, Shenseea, Skillibeng and Farruko, along with his long-time rival Mavado.

The reunion of Vybz Kartel and Mavado has stirred discussion among fans, since many did not expect the two iconic dancehall stars to appear together on the same project. This 14-track project, officially announced on 20th May, was produced by Kartel’s long-time collaborator Linton TJ White under TJ Records and Vybz Kartel Muzic.

Unlike Kartel’s usual genre of music, encompassing hard-core dancehall themes and street-focused lyrics, God & Time is expected to bring out another side of the artist, with reports suggesting that the album will focus in a different direction, comprising themes such as faith, patience, identity, and personal destiny.

The appearance of Mavado in this album has become the biggest talking point due to his historic rivalry with Kartel, dividing fans into two groups during the late 2000s period. The ‘Gaza vs Gully’ rivalry attracted supporters from Jamaica and other Caribbean countries and became one of dancehall’s most recognised eras, with many fans aligning themselves to either side. According to reports, Kartel and Mavado are expected to appear together on a track titled ‘Hype Life’, resulting in heightened excitement among fans.

After spending more than a decade behind bars, Kartel has resumed performances and continued producing music since 2024. He has also made headlines in recent weeks with his 2026 debut, delivering a performance at the Out of This World Music Festival in the Cayman Islands. With God & Time set for release on Friday, attention continues to build around the project and its line-up collaboration, with fans expressing excitement on social media.