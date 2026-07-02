Venezuela thanks Guyana for earthquake aid offer despite border dispute

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez thanked President Irfaan Ali for Guyana’s offer of assistance following Venezuela’s deadly earthquakes, despite longstanding tensions over the Essequibo border dispute.

2nd of July 2026

Guyana: Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has thanked Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali for offering assistance after Wednesday’s deadly twin earthquakes that left at least 920 dead and thousands injured.

President Irfaan Ali extended condolences to the people of Venezuela on Thursday and said that Guyana stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela and is ready to offer assistance within their capacity.

“As neighbours, we are deeply saddened by the scale, magnitude and destruction caused by the two powerful back-to-back earthquakes that struck Caracas yesterday and so far, claiming dozens of lives and injuring hundreds,” he noted.


Following this, in a statement on Rodrguez’s X handle, she has expressed gratitude for Guyana’s support. She wrote, “We would like to thank Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali, for his solidarity and his willingness to offer support to the Venezuelan people during these difficult times.”

She acknowledged Dr.Ali’s willingness to offer support to the Venezuelan people during these difficult times and said that, “his message conveys solidarity, respect, and a sense of neighbourliness toward Venezuelans.”

The offer for support comes at a time when Guyana itself is facing challenges due to severe weather conditions. Strong winds and storms have affected communities along the Essequibo Coast, which has damaged homes, schools, government buildings, and other infrastructure. The emergency response team has been working round the clock to assess damage and provide assistance to affected families.

The Venezuelan leader is known for her verbal attacks on President Ali and the Guyana Government because of pressing Venezuela’s claim to Guyana's Essequibo Region.

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