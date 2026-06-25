Tsunami Advisory Cancelled for Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands following Venezuela Earthquake

A Tsunami Advisory which was issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands following two back-to-back earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude striking Venezuela and the country’s Caribbean coast on Wednesday evening has been cancelled.



The U.S. Tsunami Warning Centre had initially said that there is a possible threat of “sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents that could be a hazard along coasts, beaches, in harbors, and in coastal waters.



The earthquake with a 7.2 magnitude happened around 6:04 p.m. and raised the tsunami concerns. The quake's epicentre was located about 104 miles west of Caracas, Venezuela.



Following this, just 39 seconds later another major earthquake of 7.5 magnitude occurred at 6:05 p.m. Its epicentre was located about 10 miles southwest of Morón, Venezuela.



According to the United States Geological Survey, the twin quakes were capable of causing high casualties and widespread damage due to their magnitude and shallow depth



Authorities have confirmed that at least 32 people have lost their lives, while 700 people are reportedly injured.



Further, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has declared a nationwide state of emergency to accelerate rescue, medical and relief efforts. Emergency teams continue to search through collapsed buildings and officials are assessing the full scale of the disaster, with concerns that the casualty toll and damage could rise in the coming days.



The Acting President also said that there was severe damage in the capital Caracas and other areas as the result of the two quakes. She informed us that Metro and rail services are suspended in the city. Maiquetía International Airport, which is reported to have been damaged, is also closed.



More than 20 aftershocks have been recorded since the twin earthquakes struck. Officials have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid damaged structures due to the risk of further collapses.