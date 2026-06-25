Tsunami Advisory Cancelled for Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands following Venezuela Earthquake
A tsunami advisory issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands following twin powerful earthquakes in Venezuela has been cancelled. The quakes have left at least 32 people dead and hundreds injured.
25th of June 2026
A Tsunami Advisory which was issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands following two back-to-back earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude striking Venezuela and the country’s Caribbean coast on Wednesday evening has been cancelled.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning Centre had initially said that there is a possible threat of “sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents that could be a hazard along coasts, beaches, in harbors, and in coastal waters.
The earthquake with a 7.2 magnitude happened around 6:04 p.m. and raised the tsunami concerns. The quake's epicentre was located about 104 miles west of Caracas, Venezuela.
Following this, just 39 seconds later another major earthquake of 7.5 magnitude occurred at 6:05 p.m. Its epicentre was located about 10 miles southwest of Morón, Venezuela.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the twin quakes were capable of causing high casualties and widespread damage due to their magnitude and shallow depth
Authorities have confirmed that at least 32 people have lost their lives, while 700 people are reportedly injured.
Further, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has declared a nationwide state of emergency to accelerate rescue, medical and relief efforts. Emergency teams continue to search through collapsed buildings and officials are assessing the full scale of the disaster, with concerns that the casualty toll and damage could rise in the coming days.
The Acting President also said that there was severe damage in the capital Caracas and other areas as the result of the two quakes. She informed us that Metro and rail services are suspended in the city. Maiquetía International Airport, which is reported to have been damaged, is also closed.
More than 20 aftershocks have been recorded since the twin earthquakes struck. Officials have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid damaged structures due to the risk of further collapses.
Latest
- Carmen Renee Memorial School Wins St. Lucia’s First Green Champions Challenge
-
T&TEC threatens legal action against MP Keith Scotland over $2.39M debt case
-
Tsunami Advisory Cancelled for Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands following Venezuela Earthquake
-
Father of Joshua Samaroo detained over remarks in Trinidad
-
Jamaica: PM Andrew Holness dismisses concerns over third-country deportation deal
Related Articles
28th of September 2023
23rd of January 2023
1st of November 2021
10th of July 2021
21st of November 2020