Trinidad and Tobago: Two wounded as police kill armed suspect in Ste. Madeleine

Police responded to reports of a cutlass attack around 1:30 a.m., confronting the suspect armed with a cutlass and hammer before the situation escalated.

Trinidad and Tobago: An early morning violent altercation has left two individuals chopped and wounded while the suspect killed, after he was shot by police officers responding to reports of a cutlass attack on Old Trainline Road in Ste. Madeleine on Sunday, April 26.

The suspect has been identified as Shivanand Jogie, also referred to as Shivnath Jogie, who has been killed by the police officers. However, the victims have not been identified and the current situation has not been disclosed.

According to police reports, the officers received a report of a cutlass attack on Sunday, April 26th, at around 1:30 a.m., on Old Trainline Road in Ste. Madeleine, which has left two individuals severely injured with chopping wounds.

Following which they immediately dispatched to the area and on arrival, the officers noticed the suspect was armed with a cutlass and a hammer. Police officials reportedly attempted to engage him and tried to calm down the situation but the suspect did not disarm himself.

But the situation escalated when the suspect charged toward the officers and allegedly attacked them with the weapons, which forced the officers to open fire out of fear for their lives. During the chaos, the suspect got injured with gunshot wounds and officers immediately disarmed him and transported him to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the suspect Shivanand Jogie was initially treated but somehow later he succumbed to his gunshot injuries. The victims were also taken to the hospital but their situation has not been disclosed.

Since then the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including standard procedures into the use of lethal force by police. The officers also canvassed the area to gather evidence. The officers also seized the weapons used by the suspect during the attack as evidence.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further updates will be provided when it becomes available.