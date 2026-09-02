St Vincent: Belair electrician charged over alleged kidnapping and assault of Brighton retiree

A 44-year-old Belair electrician has been charged with five offences after police alleged he assaulted, kidnapped and threatened a 66-year-old woman during an overnight incident in Brighton.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: A 44-year-old electrician from Belair has been charged for assaulting and kidnapping a 66-year-old retiree from Brighton. The man has been identified as Lennox Shortte.

According to the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the accused is facing five charges. They are aggravated burglary, assault causing bodily harm, threatening language, kidnapping, and transporting without lawful authority.

Police said that Shortte entered the victim’s home without permission during the night of August 27 into the early morning of August 28. He was reportedly armed with a cutlass at that time.

The woman was allegedly assaulted and suffered injuries after she was struck by the cutlass. The accused also hit the woman with his hands. Investigators also said that Shortte threatened the women during the assault, including statements that suggested she would be killed.

The kidnapping offense stems from an allegation that the woman was taken from her house without her consent. The police also found out that Shortte was associated with a motor vehicle P-3162, and he was charged for the use of the vehicle without the permission of the owner.

Shortte appeared before the Serious Offences Court on August 31, 2026. Since the offences charged against him are indictable, Shortte was not asked to enter a plea during his appearance at the court.

The court granted him bail at eC$10,000 with one surety. His bail conditions included that he cannot be in touch with the victim. Shortte is also required to report at the Calliaqua Police Station twice weekly, on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents, while stop notices were also issued at the entry/exit points of the country.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 5, 2026.