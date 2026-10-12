St Maarten Carnival 2027 calendar announced, celebrations set for April 15 to May 3

The St Maarten Carnival Development Foundation and Republic Bank have announced the 2027 Carnival schedule, featuring calypso competitions, pageants, concerts, jump-ups and parades from April 15 to May 3.

12th of October 2026

St Maarten: The St Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF), along with the Republic Bank, has announced the official calendar for St Maarten Carnival 2027, which will run from April 15 to May 3, 2027.

The 20-day celebration will feature calypso contests, pageantry, jump-ups, concerts, cultural events, and the famous Carnival parades of the island. The organizers invite all the residents, visitors, and returning nationals to start preparing for the season under the festival’s slogan, “Come, Experience Life!”

The official opening is scheduled for Thursday, April 15, with Opening Jump-Up marking the start of Carnival celebrations. Activities will run until Monday, May 3, ending with the Closing and Burning of King Momo.

It also includes Junior Calypso and Queen contests, Senior Calypso Eliminations and Finals, Senior Carnival Queen Pageant, and other concerts and entertainment events.

Season passes for Carnival 2027 are now available for $300 via the registration website https://sxmcarnival.life/season-pass. As per the promotional announcement, the pass will allow patrons to avoid long queues for tickets. It is also available to visitors and can be used as a gift for Carnival lovers.

The promotional flyer includes a registration deadline of January 1, 2027. Organizers said that more information about the tickets and other arrangements will be provided in the upcoming weeks.

St. Maarten Carnival 2027 Schedule

Saturday, March 20: Republic Bank Carnival Kick-Off Event

Friday, April 2: Causeway Jump-Up

Saturday, April 3: Senior Calypso Eliminations

Saturday, April 10: Junior Carnival Queen Pageant

Saturday, April 10: Big Bad XP Back Yard Jam

Sunday, April 11: Calypso Barbara Junior Calypso and Roadmarch

Thursday, April 15: Opening of Carnival 2027 / Opening Jump-Up

Friday, April 16: The Village Chill

Saturday, April 17: Band Clash Competition

Sunday, April 18: Junior Carnival Parade

Monday, April 19: Senior Calypso Finals

Tuesday, April 20: Senior Carnival Queen Pageant

Wednesday, April 21: Caribbean Queen Pageant

Thursday, April 22: Concert X

Friday, April 23: Caribbean Flag Fest

Saturday, April 24: II Brothers Entertainment Concert

Sunday, April 25: Bacchanal Sunday

Monday, April 26: Soca Rumble

Tuesday, April 27, 4 a.m.: J’ouvert Morning Jump-Up

Tuesday, April 27, 8 p.m.: Youth Extravaganza

Wednesday, April 28: Reggae Night Concert

Thursday, April 29: Latin Night Concert

Friday, April 30, 10 a.m.: Grand Carnival Parade

Saturday, May 1, 7 p.m.: Lighted Labor Day Parade

Sunday, May 2: Night of the Hit Makers

Monday, May 3: Closing / Burning King Momo

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