St. Kitts & Nevis: Apple Syder inter-island ferry sinks en route to Nevis

St. Kitts & Nevis: An Apple Syder, routine inter-island ferry en route to Nevis, began to sink shortly after departing from Basseterre, St. Kitts on Monday, June 29. All 47 passengers and crew on board were safely rescued and no fatalities were reported. Following this incident, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew visited J.N. France General Hospital, where the passengers were brought, to ensure the safety of all individuals.



The incident occurred just minutes after the Apple Syder ferry left Basseterre en route to Charlestown. Reportedly, the vessel suddenly experienced complications and began to sink. An emergency response involving St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard, the Makana ferry and other local responders and fishermen helped rescue the passengers safely.



Video footage circulating on social media showed the partially submerged Apple Syder ferry, frightened passengers wearing life jackets and rescuers pulling people from the sea.



In a statement, Makana Ferry informed that its vessel was not the one in distress but the crew responded after they received a call for assistance. They joined the rescue efforts along with the Coast Guard and confirmed that everyone was brought to safety.



Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew confirmed that he was continuously in contact with the Commander of the Defence Force and was monitoring the situation.



He also visited the J.N. France Hospital to confirm the safety of the passengers and thanked the emergency response teams, hospital staff, and civilians for their rescue efforts.



Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis also confirmed that he has been updated on the incident and informed that all passengers and crew were safe. He also expressed gratitude to the Coast Guard.



Authorities have not yet announced what caused the Apple Syder to experience difficulties and sink. No injuries and no fatalities have been reported officially.